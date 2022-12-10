ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalcleveland.org

Timeline: 25 years of mayoral control over Cleveland public schools

Two generations of Cleveland school children have completed their K-12 education in a district led by an unelected school board, the only one in the state of Ohio. Since 1997, when the Ohio legislature passed a law to reorganize the Cleveland school board, the nine voting members of the board and the district’s CEO have been chosen by the Cleveland mayor.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy