Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
signalcleveland.org
Timeline: 25 years of mayoral control over Cleveland public schools
Two generations of Cleveland school children have completed their K-12 education in a district led by an unelected school board, the only one in the state of Ohio. Since 1997, when the Ohio legislature passed a law to reorganize the Cleveland school board, the nine voting members of the board and the district’s CEO have been chosen by the Cleveland mayor.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland
Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
Deadly shooting at an Akron skate park, cocaine bust on the Ohio Turnpike, breaking down game 2 for Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a deadly shooting at a skate park in Akron where the 19-year-old victim was...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
cleveland19.com
‘Donte’s Gift Express’ to surprise East Cleveland residents for 10th year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday, volunteers wrapped gifts for at least 500 families in East Cleveland, Ohio. As a part of the 10th Annual Donté's Gift Express, dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts, wrote holiday cards and bagged school supplies for 500 families at Tower City Center in Cleveland. Four...
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back to 1990s
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The MetroHeath System controversy surrounding ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros isn’t the first time that the health system’s bonus structure and lack of board oversight has drawn scrutiny. Cuyahoga County’s public hospital’s penchant for granting bonuses and other executive compensation matters have come under...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
East Cleveland native hosts community event on human-trafficking
As the event’s organizer and an East Cleveland native, Curtis Freed says he wants his community to be informed to save people from experiencing what Socorro did just five years ago.
2 teens hurt in separate shootings in Cleveland
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday and left two teens injured.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
Chances going up for a white Christmas in NE Ohio
With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
cleveland.com
Remembering when Christine McVie & Fleetwood Mac gave a penguin to the Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine McVie, who passed away recently at age 79 after a short illness, was known as Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of her 1977 “Rumours”-era hit. But around Cleveland, she’s also remembered for her part in a tale involving another sort of bird.
