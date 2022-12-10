ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police

By Ed Bourke For Nca Newswire
 3 days ago

A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW.

The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning.

Police officers initiated a pursuit when they spotted his silver Mercedes on the Castlereagh Highway travelling towards Mudgee.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the chase was abandoned due to safety concerns, but officers successfully planted road spikes on the Great Western Highway that deflated the Mercedes' tyres.

A man made a desperate decision to drive his Mercedes Benz into a creek while being pursued by police for allegedly failing to pay for his fuel.
A man made a desperate decision to drive his Mercedes Benz into a creek while being pursued by police for allegedly failing to pay for his fuel

Dramatic footage obtained by 9 News shows the driver pulling off the highway just after 1pm in an attempt to avoid police.

Instead of stopping, the driver can be seen driving slowly over the edge of a steep drop into a creek bed.

The Mercedes reportedly plunged eight metres into the gully below.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Lithgow Hospital in a stable condition. He remains there under police guard.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, a NSW Police spokesperson said on Saturday.

