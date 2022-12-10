Read full article on original website
D Sexton
2d ago
I'm sure after a few day's it was probably starving. Poor thing 😢. So glad the plastic pumpkin was cut off thank you people for the results 👏👍
Dawn Marie Jones Wheeler
2d ago
thank you so much for saving him .so glad there are amazing people like you to save him
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
fox2detroit.com
Glamorous Moms Foundation collecting blankets for Detroit's homeless population during Project Warmth
FOX 2 - For more information, visit their website glamorousmoms.foundation. Giving Tree Campaign running now through - December 18th. Project Warmth Campaign: December 26 through January 26. Need: Gloves, Mittens, and Blankets. Drop Off Location: Taj Cottage. 38429 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI.
fox2detroit.com
Preparing Grilled Atlantic blue prawns with Toria from Northville
Toria, located on Main Street in Northville has some big meals ready for those with big appetites. Learn more about their recipe for grilled Atlantic blue prawns on FOX 2 Detroit and check out torianorthville.com for more information.
fox2detroit.com
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
fox2detroit.com
Toria of Northville prepares Atlantic pearl prawns and Thai Laska sauce
(FOX 2) - Toria from Northville stopped in FOX 2 to prepare some gourmet fish as well as a coconut and Thai laska sauce. Both are recipes that deserve a round for anyone that finds themselves on Main Street in Northville. Coconut & Thai Laska Sauce. Ingredients. ¼ cup of...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
Detroit police launch investigation after getting call of decomposed body found in open field
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in an empty field on Detroit’s northwest side near Lahser and Grand River Avenue.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
Troy police have to help drunk driver put his car in park after falling asleep at stoplight
A Sterling Heights man is facing drunk driving charges after police found him asleep at the wheel while waiting for a stoplight in Troy last week.
fox2detroit.com
Spun Sugar Detroit makes treats with FOX 2
Spun Sugar Detroit made a stop at FOX 2 to show off some of its tasty treats it's offering for the holidays. Learn more at Spunsugardetroit.com.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
