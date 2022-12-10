Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening.

At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.