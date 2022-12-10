ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helias tops Repmo in 48 hours of hoops

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–They’re playing 48 hours of straight basketball at Greenwood’s Event Center this weekend.

Game two Friday night featured the Republic Lady Tigers against Jeff City Helias.

And Repmo out to a quick start, little inside, outside game to Lauren Chastain for the three 3-nothing Tigers.

Then future Lady Bear Kaemyn Bekemeier with the baseline jumper, it’s 9-2.

Helias made a run late first quarter, the skip pass to Adalyn Koelling who swishes the three, it’s a two point game.

Bekemeier drives the lane, gets the layup, it’s 18-14 Republic.

But Helias gets 18 points from Koelling and beats Republic 55-50.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

