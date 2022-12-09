Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
brytfmonline.com
Why do these foods help fight cancer?
A study conducted by Polish researchers suggests that eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes can help treat cancers. This vegetable has some anti-tumor properties: glycoalkaloids. These natural chemicals are also found in hot peppers, goji berries, and blueberries. Scientists believe that glycoalkaloids, which are biologically active compounds in plants, may also help...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
Medical News Today
All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve
The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
How To Treat Neuropathic Itching
Scratching can usually relieve an itch. But, if you have neuropathic itching, this may not work. Here's what you can do to treat neuropathic itch.
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
MedicalXpress
Drug found to be effective in difficult-to-treat autoimmune blood disorder
Patients taking efgartigimod, a drug being studied for use to treat chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), exhibited a significantly greater improvement in platelet counts which are essential to clotting and stopping bleeding, compared to those taking a placebo, according to results reported from the ADVANCE IV clinical trial, which was conducted globally, including at Georgetown University Medical Center.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
cohaitungchi.com
Is An Underactive Thyroid The Reason You Can’t Lose Weight?
15 Oct Is An Underactive Thyroid The Reason You Can’t Lose Weight?. An underactive thyroid, or hypothyroidism, can negatively impact your weight, making it easier to gain and harder to lose. It is a common reason as to why clients come to us having struggled to lose weight in the past. Hypothyroidism affects up to one in eight women. According to Thyroid UK, 60% of sufferers are unaware their thyroid isn’t functioning optimally. So could an underactive thyroid the reason you’re struggling with your weight?
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
Endometriosis And Thyroid disease: Is There Really A Connection?
As many as 10 in every 100 women are believed to suffer from endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition in which the womb’s lining starts building up in areas outside of it, too. These extrauterine endometriosis lesions can affect many different parts of the reproductive system and beyond — the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bladder, and bowels, for instance. Unsurprisingly, persistent pelvic pain is one of the main symptoms.
Sebaceous Cysts: The Complete Guide
The human skin comprises tiny sacs of hair follicles surrounded by glands that secrete sebum. Here's everything you need to know about sebaceous cysts.
HealthCentral.com
Can Diet Help With Uterine Fibroids?
Having fibroids can lead to iron-deficiency anemia—and fatigue. Our experts explain why and how to buoy your energy levels. Some people develop uterine fibroids and never know they have them. But if you’re one of those for whom the benign (a.k.a. noncancerous) growths cause symptoms—including heavy menstrual bleeding and the anemia that it can lead to—then finding any edge to manage the condition and maintain your energy (and sanity) is likely high on your list. While you turn to your doctor for treatment options to address the heavy periods, there are ways in which your diet can help combat the fatigue. Here’s what you need to know about the energy drain and how to help counteract it.
