Milwaukee, WI

WausauPilot

Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered

There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
KENOSHA, WI

