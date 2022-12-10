Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Following murder of Milwaukee mail carrier, safety concerns grow for postal workers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the community mourns the loss of a postal worker killed on the job last week, fellow United States Postal Service (USPS) employees have continued safety concerns. "It's tough. Some people have come back to work, some people haven't yet," National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)...
CBS 58
Officials offering $50,000 reward for info about Milwaukee mail carrier death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reward worth up to $50,000 is being made available by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the Dec. 9 homicide of a USPS letter carrier. The shooting reportedly occurred around 4:58 p.m....
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
CBS 58
City of Sheboygan sees zero burglaries in November, first time in decades
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Dec. 12, the Sheboygan Police Department celebrated a public safety milestone for the month of November. Sheboygan went an entire month without a single reported burglary in November. This is the first time for at least several decades that the city has not experienced...
Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
CBS 58
Burlington police seek person of interest in stolen vehicle investigation
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a burglary/stolen vehicle investigation. Officers are looking for 23-year-old Hunter Hanson of Racine, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police responded to a home near Eastbrook and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man stabbed near 14th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was stabbed Monday, Dec. 12 near 14th and Mitchell. Police said the crime happened around 4 p.m. during circumstances under investigation. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
CBS 58
'He didn't deserve this:' Family of slain Milwaukee USPS letter carrier demands justice, change
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family of 44-year-old Aundre Cross, a USPS letter carrier who was murdered on Dec. 9 while on his route, honored his life and demanded justice during a vigil held Sunday afternoon. Dozens gathered by the 5000 block of N. 65th St., where Cross took his...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered
There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
CBS 58
Stolen credit cards used to spend over $8,000 in Mayfair Mall incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Over $8,000 has reportedly been charged at stores in Mayfair Mall using stolen credit cards. The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects that used two victims' credit cards at the Apple Store and Nordstrom. Police report that...
wiproud.com
Stolen AR-15, other firearms found during traffic stop in southeastern Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on...
CBS 58
Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
CBS 58
'A beacon of light:' Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below. Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the...
MPD executes search warrant, finds 100+ exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
CBS 58
Cops and Kids Foundation awards law enforcement officers who skate for a good cause
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Metro Hockey Team is made up of law enforcement officers from around SE Wisconsin. And for the last 20 years they've been giving back to charity through their Battle of the Badges hockey game. "I think it's our turn to step up and give...
CBS 58
Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
1065thebuzz.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Three Recent Drug Overdose Deaths
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is experiencing another string of overdose deaths. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said her office has responded to three cases over the last week, including two on consecutive days. Authorities are not sure if fentanyl is involved pending testing. County officials say...
