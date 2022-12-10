ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken D Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak will serve a three-game suspension for his hit to the head on Alexeyev. He will be eligible to return when the Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 18. The veteran defender received a match penalty in...
FLORIDA STATE
Canadiens' Mike Hoffman to return from injured reserve vs Kings

The Canadiens got both some good news and bad news on the injury front today. The team announced (Twitter link) that winger Mike Hoffman will be activated off injured reserve and suit up tonight against Los Angeles. The veteran has five goals and three assists through his first 16 games of the season and will at least give Montreal 12 healthy forwards to use after finishing up their road trip with only 11 healthy ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A salary-cap deep dive into the Montreal Canadiens

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Panthers' Anton Lundell, Spencer Knight may return to team on Sunday

While the Panthers were without center Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight Saturday, both players might be available for Sunday's contest against Seattle, relays Florida Hockey Now’s Colby Guy (Twitter links). Lundell is dealing with a mild upper-body injury but is skating and his absence is supposed to be...
Golden Knights sign Jakub Brabenec to entry-level deal

The Golden Knights have agreed to terms with one of their prospects, announcing the signing of forward Jakub Brabenec to a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 19-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Vegas in 2021 (104th overall) after he was able to hold...
Stars recall former top prospect Riley Tufte

The Dallas Stars have recalled a former top prospect, bringing up Riley Tufte from the minor leagues ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tufte, 24, was the 25th overall pick in 2016 but has played just 10 games in the NHL to this point. The 6-foot-6 forward was never able to develop much of an offensive game at the college level (though he did win two national championships) and looked completely outmatched when he turned pro in 2019-20. But slowly, things have started to turn. Tufte has 16 points in 21 games for the Texas Stars of the AHL this season, including 12 in his last 11 appearances. That offensive production is still complemented by his physical play, leading to some interesting bottom-six potential.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo out at least one week

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo left Friday night’s game against Calgary after the first period with what was called lower-body discomfort. Head coach Brad Larsen told reporters that the veteran will be out for at least a week due to the injury, via Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. That designation allows him to be placed on injured reserve, creating an open roster spot for the team to recall Jet Greaves from AHL Cleveland.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golden Knights place Jack Eichel on injured reserve

The Vegas Golden Knights are dealing with several injuries, and have made a few changes to the roster in preparation for their upcoming road trip. Jack Eichel and Zach Whitecloud have been moved to injured reserve, while Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal, and Kaedan Korczak have been recalled from the AHL.
