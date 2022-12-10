ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody, sources say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
ZEBULON, NC
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

