Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Orange County woman charged with killing mother, kidnapping daughter, assaulting officer
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County woman is in jail without bond. Deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Paula Decoteau shot and killed her mother, held two people hostage, and attacked a deputy early Sunday morning. She now faces several charges including first-degree murder,...
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
cbs17
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
Daughter accused of killing her 75-year-old mother makes first court appearance in Orange County
The 51-year-old woman shot her 75-year-old mother in the head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
cbs17
Zebulon police officer shot in arm, suspect in custody, sources say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody. Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.
jocoreport.com
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by "many suspects" in the early hours of Friday morning, the town's police department confirmed to CBS 17.
NC mom dies after she’s shot by daughter in the forehead, deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11.
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
Comments / 3