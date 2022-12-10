Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
“I was ahead of my time because I knew how to market myself” — Darryl Dawkins on why he thinks he'd be popular in today's NBA
The late Darryl Dawkins once said his unique ability to boast during interviews would've made him famous in this NBA era.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been kind to either the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks. Is there room here for the two teams to get a trade done involving All-Star guard Zach LaVine?. If you pay attention, people will tell you who they really are. NBA teams will...
Notable Wizards player wants out of Washington?
One well-known NBA player may be trying to get out of the nation’s capital. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke this week with an NBA source who said Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is seeking a move from the team. “He wants out,” the source was quoted as saying...
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Lakers vs. Pistons Preview: Regaining momentum
After failing to capitalize on the latest choke-tacular performance by a Doc Rivers team in crunch time and a miraculous 18-point comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, the Lakers are once again on a three-game losing streak. They’re now 2-3 in this current road trip (10-15 overall), with one last stop in Detroit before heading back home to Los Angeles.
NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan as top awards reimagined
As part of reimagining many of its top awards, the NBA is renaming the MVP award after Michael Jordan. Four other awards are being renamed, and a Clutch Player of the Year Award is being added.
“I’ve tried to creep my way back in” — Draymond Green acknowledges the difficulty of regaining teammates’ trust after the fight with Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have started to turn things around thanks partly to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole making beautiful music together.
The Michael Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns MVP award
Jordan approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself.
Pelicans take down Suns again, win seventh straight
Zion Williamson matched his season high with 35 points as the surging New Orleans Pelicans completed a two-game sweep of
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
ESPN releases updated power rankings after turbulent week of college basketball
It was another crazy week in college basketball as yet another No. 1-ranked team fell. That led to quite a shakeup in ESPN’s latest power rankings, which dropped Monday. UConn is now No. 1 in Jeff Borzello’s rankings, taking the top spot over Purdue, which fell to No. 2 following an overtime victory over Nebraska filled with struggles. Alabama took one of the biggest leaps, going from No. 7 to No. 4 while Houston — which the Crimson Tide defeated this week — dropped to No. 7 from the No. 3 spot.
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
Here are 4 punter options for Eagles if Arryn Siposs is sidelined by injury
With Arryn Siposs injured on a freak play during Sunday’s win over the Giants, the playoff-bound Eagles might be in the market for a punter — short-term, if Siposs can return, or long-term, if he’s done for the season and postseason. Punting from his end zone, Siposs...
