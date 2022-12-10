ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Pistons Preview: Regaining momentum

After failing to capitalize on the latest choke-tacular performance by a Doc Rivers team in crunch time and a miraculous 18-point comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday, the Lakers are once again on a three-game losing streak. They’re now 2-3 in this current road trip (10-15 overall), with one last stop in Detroit before heading back home to Los Angeles.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
On3.com

ESPN releases updated power rankings after turbulent week of college basketball

It was another crazy week in college basketball as yet another No. 1-ranked team fell. That led to quite a shakeup in ESPN’s latest power rankings, which dropped Monday. UConn is now No. 1 in Jeff Borzello’s rankings, taking the top spot over Purdue, which fell to No. 2 following an overtime victory over Nebraska filled with struggles. Alabama took one of the biggest leaps, going from No. 7 to No. 4 while Houston — which the Crimson Tide defeated this week — dropped to No. 7 from the No. 3 spot.
NBC Sports

Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face

The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
