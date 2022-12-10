Read full article on original website
Mrs.Mays
3d ago
He rapped about that same type of female, yet he ran off and procreated with her. He knew better but did not do better.. So, I don't empathize with him on this situation.
Valorie Thompson
2d ago
Child support is based on the paying parent's income. Kanye daily brags about his financial worth, so this and having four children are the factors. That's not being a gold digger the money is in an account for the kids. She doesn't need his money, besides after being with this crazy and having his kids.............
Robert Stetler
2d ago
child support used to support his kids needs. he and she created them and there expensive lifestyles. dnt only blame her money or courts. weather worked out or not takes 2 to make 2 to raise kids
