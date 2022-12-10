ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SFGate

Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of...
The Independent

Eva Kaili denies receiving cash from Qatar as EU corruption row grows

A MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal which has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, Eva Kaili, a vice president of EU parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Ms Kaili, told Open TV.“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing...

