A MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal which has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, Eva Kaili, a vice president of EU parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Ms Kaili, told Open TV.“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing...

1 HOUR AGO