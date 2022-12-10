Read full article on original website
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
SFGate
French Montana Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram After Morocco’s World Cup Win
French Montana took to Instagram Saturday to congratulate Morocco’s soccer team for making it into the World Cup semifinals, and the rapper didn’t hesitate to take a little shot at soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in his post. “Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time,” the...
SFGate
Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court on Tuesday acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of...
Prohibition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar didn’t keep me from finding a few buds
The beers on tap cost around $16.
Eva Kaili denies receiving cash from Qatar as EU corruption row grows
A MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal which has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, Eva Kaili, a vice president of EU parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Ms Kaili, told Open TV.“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing...
