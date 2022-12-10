Read full article on original website
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg while skiing
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he underwent surgery on Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
World Cup 2022: news and buildup to Argentina v Croatia semi-final – live
The first semi-final is almost upon us. Join Gregg Bakowski for all the latest news from Qatar
Eva Kaili denies receiving cash from Qatar as EU corruption row grows
A MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal which has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, Eva Kaili, a vice president of EU parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Ms Kaili, told Open TV.“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing...
U.S., Africa set to iron out future of duty-free trade at summit
U.S. resolve to claw back lost influence in Africa will be put to the test this week when dozens of the continent's leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington. A top priority of President Joe Biden's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, which aims to...
