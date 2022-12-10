Read full article on original website
Flint-area basketball highlights: Corunna girls win third straight game
FLINT – Kira Patrick and Sydnie Gillett scored 14 points apiece Monday to lead Corunna’s girls basketball team to a 42-31 victory over Fowlerville. Corunna’s third straight victory raised the Cavaliers record to 3-1.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Looks Like Michigan Is Battling One Team For Five-Star QB Jadyn Davis
The Wolverines have long been believed to be the front-runner with five-star Charlotte, NC QB Jadyn Davis. Ranked as a top 15 recruit in the 2023 class, Davis had both Michigan and Clemson coaches in for an in-home visit, according to On3’s EJ Holland:. With the Tigers missing out...
Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment
Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack. Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties. Slack was one of the longest-tenured...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
Late Kick: OL LaDarius Henderson is transferring to Michigan
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on LaDarius Henderson, the No. 4 player in the transfer portal, and his decision to take his talents to Michigan.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
First Alert Weather Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
Flint man’s May 2020 murder was result of internal gang dispute, defendant testifies
FLINT, MI – The murder of a 22-year-old Flint man whose body was found after more than a year after he was reported missing was an internal gang act, with one member of the Insane Spanish Cobras killing another, according to court testimony. Craig “CJ” Myott was shot in...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Michigan man combines family birthdates, wins $200,800 Powerball prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – An Oakland County man’s special numbers recently earned him a $200,800 prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, of Waterford matched four white balls and the Powerball on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000.
Forum to encourage Flint-area students to attend HBCUs to take place this month
FLINT, MI -- A forum will be held later this month to help educate and promote the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the opportunities they can provide to Flint students. All Flint-area middle schoolers and high schoolers are invited to the first annual “Flint to Historically...
