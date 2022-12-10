Kelly Mora impacts all facets in Monterey girls basketball's win over Amarillo High

In front of her future college coach Krista Gerlich and a smattering of her potential Texas Tech teammates, Kelly Mora scored five points.

Mora, a Lady Raider signee, has been through it all in her career with the Monterey girls basketball team. That includes a knee injury that took away her sophomore campaign and a junior year in which she and Aaliyah Chavez formed a history-making dynamic duo for the Lady Plainsmen.

Now in her senior season, Mora has had to adjust once again. Surrounded by a bevy of shooters and scorers, the 6-foot post has seen her scoring opportunities take a significant hit.

That, though, isn't something Mora is worried about. She's on the floor trying to help her team win. In Friday's 63-54 victory over Amarillo High in front of a packed crowd at The Box, Mora did everything else to separate the top-ranked Lady Plainsmen from the second-ranked Lady Sandies.

"Kelly always has a presence defensively, and she always has a presence on the defensive boards," Monterey head coach Jill Schneider said. "Her contribution offensively is not as much as it was last year, but we need to get more out of her. I really believe Kelly's got to get the ball more inside. We've got to put pressure on defenders inside. She's got to get to the free-throw line more, so we've got to find that happy mix because we're very guard-strong, but we don't really want to ignore Kelly."

Mora spent much of Friday's clash guarding Amarillo High's McKenzie Smith, a fellow Division I recruit who has pledged to North Texas. Smith's 3-point shooting ability kept Mora out of the paint for much of the game and shifted the Lady Plainsmen's defense throughout a first half that wound up as a 24-24 stalemate.

The Lady Plainsmen (12-2) opened things up in the second half by spreading the ball around the floor, utilizing their deep array of scoring threats. While Mora's five points may go unnoticed compared to the 26 from Chavez, the 18 from freshman Ambrosia Cole or the 24 scored by her Lady Sandie counterpart Smith, Mora's impact was felt everywhere else.

Like the back-to-back steals that led to five-straight Monterey points. The block she boarded herself that led to a Chavez floater. The pass deflections. Simply being in the paint to make Amarillo High (15-2) players rethink their strategy.

She didn't need to score to change the trajectory of the game.

"I think I just tried to put that behind me as much as I can," Mora said of her lack of scoring. "I've gained confidence, of course. It just pushes myself forward mentally and physically and as I push myself forward, push my team forward, of course."

Chavez, who has gotten off to an impressive follow-up act in her sophomore year, said Mora's overall impact is key to what Monterey has achieved so far.

"Definitely her impacting the game defensively and getting the rebounds for us helps us a lot because we can push the ball instead of having to wait for someone else to get the rebound, stop, calm down," Chavez said. "Her playing good defense, too, we need her."

Now in their second year together at Monterey, Chavez and Mora continue to utilize the two-man game, forcing defenses to make tough decisions. That, plus the other weapons at the Lady Plainsmen's disposal, makes for a trendy state championship pick in early December.

"Our chemistry is great, just because I've been playing with her since I was in fifth grade," Chavez said. "It's been crazy. She has grown throughout these years, and our chemistry is getting better each year.

"And this year is our year because Kelly is a senior and I want to take her to state."

Beating Amarillo High — a potential matchup at some point deep in the playoffs — certainly doesn't hurt the confidence level of a team already with an abundance of it.

"This was kind of set up for us solidifying us as No. 1, and we are No. 1," Mora said. "Going against the No. 2 team, you know, Amarillo fought hard. We fought hard, but I think that just shows and solidifies us as No. 1."

NON-DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monterey 63, Amarillo High 54

Amarillo High 13 9 15 15 — 54

Monterey 13 9 25 14 — 63

Monterey (12-2): Aaliyah Chavez 26, Ambrosia Cole 18, Jaelyn Morrison 6, Heaven Limon 6, Kelly Mora 5, Ari Johnson 2

Amarillo High (15-2): McKenzie Smith 24, Taytum Bell 9, Jada Graves 8, Lacey Rice 6, Victoria Barrera 4, Tatyana Gaspar 3