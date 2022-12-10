ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Kelly Mora impacts all facets in Monterey girls basketball's win over Amarillo High

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STbFs_0jdnj7BF00

In front of her future college coach Krista Gerlich and a smattering of her potential Texas Tech teammates, Kelly Mora scored five points.

Mora, a Lady Raider signee, has been through it all in her career with the Monterey girls basketball team. That includes a knee injury that took away her sophomore campaign and a junior year in which she and Aaliyah Chavez formed a history-making dynamic duo for the Lady Plainsmen.

Now in her senior season, Mora has had to adjust once again. Surrounded by a bevy of shooters and scorers, the 6-foot post has seen her scoring opportunities take a significant hit.

That, though, isn't something Mora is worried about. She's on the floor trying to help her team win. In Friday's 63-54 victory over Amarillo High in front of a packed crowd at The Box, Mora did everything else to separate the top-ranked Lady Plainsmen from the second-ranked Lady Sandies.

"Kelly always has a presence defensively, and she always has a presence on the defensive boards," Monterey head coach Jill Schneider said. "Her contribution offensively is not as much as it was last year, but we need to get more out of her. I really believe Kelly's got to get the ball more inside. We've got to put pressure on defenders inside. She's got to get to the free-throw line more, so we've got to find that happy mix because we're very guard-strong, but we don't really want to ignore Kelly."

Mora spent much of Friday's clash guarding Amarillo High's McKenzie Smith, a fellow Division I recruit who has pledged to North Texas. Smith's 3-point shooting ability kept Mora out of the paint for much of the game and shifted the Lady Plainsmen's defense throughout a first half that wound up as a 24-24 stalemate.

The Lady Plainsmen (12-2) opened things up in the second half by spreading the ball around the floor, utilizing their deep array of scoring threats. While Mora's five points may go unnoticed compared to the 26 from Chavez, the 18 from freshman Ambrosia Cole or the 24 scored by her Lady Sandie counterpart Smith, Mora's impact was felt everywhere else.

Like the back-to-back steals that led to five-straight Monterey points. The block she boarded herself that led to a Chavez floater. The pass deflections. Simply being in the paint to make Amarillo High (15-2) players rethink their strategy.

She didn't need to score to change the trajectory of the game.

"I think I just tried to put that behind me as much as I can," Mora said of her lack of scoring. "I've gained confidence, of course. It just pushes myself forward mentally and physically and as I push myself forward, push my team forward, of course."

Chavez, who has gotten off to an impressive follow-up act in her sophomore year, said Mora's overall impact is key to what Monterey has achieved so far.

"Definitely her impacting the game defensively and getting the rebounds for us helps us a lot because we can push the ball instead of having to wait for someone else to get the rebound, stop, calm down," Chavez said. "Her playing good defense, too, we need her."

Now in their second year together at Monterey, Chavez and Mora continue to utilize the two-man game, forcing defenses to make tough decisions. That, plus the other weapons at the Lady Plainsmen's disposal, makes for a trendy state championship pick in early December.

"Our chemistry is great, just because I've been playing with her since I was in fifth grade," Chavez said. "It's been crazy. She has grown throughout these years, and our chemistry is getting better each year.

"And this year is our year because Kelly is a senior and I want to take her to state."

Beating Amarillo High — a potential matchup at some point deep in the playoffs — certainly doesn't hurt the confidence level of a team already with an abundance of it.

"This was kind of set up for us solidifying us as No. 1, and we are No. 1," Mora said. "Going against the No. 2 team, you know, Amarillo fought hard. We fought hard, but I think that just shows and solidifies us as No. 1."

NON-DISTRICT GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monterey 63, Amarillo High 54

Amarillo High 13 9 15 15 — 54

Monterey 13 9 25 14 — 63

Monterey (12-2): Aaliyah Chavez 26, Ambrosia Cole 18, Jaelyn Morrison 6, Heaven Limon 6, Kelly Mora 5, Ari Johnson 2

Amarillo High (15-2): McKenzie Smith 24, Taytum Bell 9, Jada Graves 8, Lacey Rice 6, Victoria Barrera 4, Tatyana Gaspar 3

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Canyon Lady Eagles fly past Dumas

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game. At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas. In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University celebrates fall graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) began its graduation festivities on Friday with the “Donning of the Stoles” ceremony. WTAMU Continued the celebration today with the fall graduation. According to a WTAMU press release, 1,087 students earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees during this year’s fall graduation. WTAMU graduate Jeremie Karngbaye said being […]
CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly and Joanne Garcia Flores Named Amarillo Pioneers of the Year

This year, we asked our readers to name the person who has had the greatest impact on our city over the past year. From a pool of reader-submitted nominations, 21 finalists were selected to advance to the final vote. And from that group of businesspeople, politicians, activists, entertainers, journalists, judges, and athletes, you produced the closest vote in the history of the Pioneer of the Year Award. Due to such a close vote, we are recognizing the two candidates who you selected as the leading contenders for Pioneer of the Year for honors this year.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Water main break at SW 7th and Harrison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a water main break at SW 7th and Harrison Street. NewsChannel 10 has contacted City officials of when the main break will be repaired, but have not received a clear time frame when that will be. More information will be given once available.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Afternoon fire concerns out west before nocturnal storm threat tonight in the east

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - AM low clouds and fog will clear out of the Western Panhandles this morning leading to sunny, windy, and dry conditions. This will create elevated fire conditions in the northwest Panhandles and Northeast New Mexico this afternoon but given there is not much fuel out there, this will keep the threat fairly low.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Severe storms tonight; windy and cool tomorrow

This afternoon is turning out to be mostly sunny with windy south winds of 25 to 35 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  Amarillo should top out near 63.  Also, a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across our far eastern counties. Hail, high winds, and heavy […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
abc7amarillo.com

3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fire On North Fairfield Street

One person is dead following an early Saturday morning residential fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of North Fairfield after being called out to the blaze at 2:14 a.m. upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from the front of the single-family residence. The crews attacked...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy