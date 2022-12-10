ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The postal worker has been identified as Aundre Cross. Read the latest .

A U.S. Postal Service employee was shot and killed while delivering mail on the city's north side Friday night, Milwaukee police said.

The incident took place in the 5000 block of North 65th Street shortly before 6 p.m.

The 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He had over 18 years of service.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are being assisted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPs.

" The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement.  "My thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues. "

" The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing. Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable."

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say

red sparrow
3d ago

Absolutely disgusting!! These postal workers shouldn’t have to risk their lives delivering mail, maybe they should be reassigned a job in the post office. And those neighborhood can just pick up their own mail at the post office. Sounds like a very dangerous neighborhood!! My deepest sympathy to that postal worker🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
6
 

