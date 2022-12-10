ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster loses a 65-64 heartbreaker in OT against Groveport

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
GROVEPORT – In control for most of the game against Groveport, the Lancaster girls’ basketball team seemed to be headed toward a huge road win.

The Lady Gales got off to a fast start and carried that momentum for the next three-plus quarters and seemed to have an answer each time the Cruisers were making a run, but in the end, it was the little things that ended up costing the Gales.

Lancaster had chance after chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter, but poor free throw shooting ultimately did them in as Groveport hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime, and the Gales missed a shot in the lane to tie it in overtime.

The Gales ended up losing a 65-64 heartbreaking in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play, and they had to be scratching their heads wondering how they had just lost.

Lancaster (5-3, 1-2) let the Cruisers hang around and were unable to put them away because of the Gales’ poor free throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Lancaster went just 2-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, including missing the front end of three one-and-ones.

“We executed the game plan well and we had the momentum the whole game, and then at the very end we kind of let it slip away,” Lancaster coach Dusty Miller said. “We had some good looks at the end, but we missed some crucial free throws at the end and you’re not going to win too many games when you miss free throws down the stretch.

“It’s hard to win on the road, regardless of who you play. Tip your hat to Groveport for finding a way to win. We were right there, and we were that one possession away from getting a win on the road.”

Overall, the Gales went 14 of 25 from the free throw line.

Leading 49-43 heading to the fourth quarter, the Gales watched as Groveport went on an 8-3 run to start the quarter and cut the deficit to 52-51. However, as it had done throughout the second half, Lancaster had an answer each time the Cruisers got close.

Freshman Molly Stedman drained a huge 3-pointer to give the Gales a 55-51 lead and Peyton Wilson scored inside to give the Gales a 57-53 lead with 45 seconds remaining. From, though Lancaster missed the front end of back-to-back one-and-ones. The Cruisers tied it at 57-57 with 25 seconds left, but Wilson was able to get loose underneath for a layup to give the Gales a two-point lead with 14 seconds remaining.

Lancaster had two chances to seal the deal. With 7.9 seconds left, the Gales missed a free throw and with 5.3 seconds left, they made one 1-of-2 at the line to give them a 60-57 lead before the Cruisers tied it on a 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

The Cruisers scored the first points in overtime to take a 65-60 lead. Lancaster was able to make four consecutive free throws to cut the margin to one and had two chances to win it in the closing seconds but couldn’t a shot to go down.

Lancaster connected on 9-of-14 shots from the field to take a 21-13 first-quarter lead and led 31-28 at halftime.

Jenna Grabans had a solid all-around game as she finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Wilson also finished with 18 points. Steadman added eight points, six rebounds and five assists, Ky Pugh added eight points, six rebounds and three assists and Lily Stoughton chipped in six points.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

Comments / 1

 

