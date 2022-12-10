Corey Chest Jr. leads Link Academy past Mansfield (Tx.) Legacy at Ozark Mountain Shootout

LSU signee Corey Chest Jr. led Link Academy with 18 points. Nate Latsch photo

By Nate Latsch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For the most part, Link Academy basketball coach Bill Armstrong was happy with how his team played against Mansfield (Tx.) Legacy on Thursday.

The Lions led by 15 points after three quarters and held off a late comeback attempt to secure a 66-58 victory at Glendale High School as part of the 10th Ozark Mountain Shootout.

“I thought we were fine in the first three quarters,” Armstrong said. “Mansfield plays hard. They play well. They believe that they are going to win. I think they are 10-1 and won eight in a row or something like that. They are a good team. They play hard. They are very unorthodox, hard to play against because of the way they defend.

“For the most part – I think it was 51-36 in the first three quarters — I thought we were pretty good and then instead of coming out and having a killer instinct and wanting to put teams away, like really good teams do, we just were out there goofing off.”

The No. 3 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings , Link Academy (8-0) saw its lead shrink to just four points in the fourth quarter before extending the final margin to eight.

The Lions, playing without 6-foot-9 senior Tennessee signee Cade Phillips, senior guard Ryan Forest (Memphis signee) and 6-8 junior forward Tyler McKinney, were led by Corey Chest Jr., Cameron Carr, BJ Davis-Ray and Elliot Cadeau.

Chest, a 6-8 LSU signee, showed off his athleticism and explosiveness with a team-high 18 points punctuated by several highlight-worthy dunks. Carr, a 6-5 wing committed to Tennessee, scored 16 points. Davis-Ray, a 6-6 sophomore, added 11 off the bench. Cadeau, a junior guard with offers from North Carolina and Kansas among others, returned from the flu to dish out 13 assists.

Tennessee commit Cameron Carr added 16 points in the victory. Nate Latsch photo

Mansfield Legacy, which was playing without 6-7 TCU signee Isaiah Manning due to an ankle injury, was led by senior guard Derian Armstrong, who hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points.

“Had we not turned the ball over I think we could have made the game a lot better,” Legacy coach Cornelius Mitchell said. “They are a good team, they are long and they are athletic, so they are going to make you turn the ball over some. I wish we could have taken care of the ball a little better, but overall we fought and we tried to get compete. That’s a really good team and it gave us something to work for.”

The Broncos, who opened the game with a quick 6-0 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from Armstrong, used their perimeter shooting to stay close with the bigger Link Academy squad. They knocked down 11 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter.

“We knew to have a chance we were going to have to hit some 3’s, just to spread the floor out, and Derian’s a kid that can shoot it if we get him open,” Mitchell said. “He got to his spot and he knocked them down. Once he hit the first two, confidence, the basket gets bigger and bigger and now they just start going in. But he had a big night.”

Bill Armstrong, the first-year Link Academy coach, said his team’s defense is built around protecting the paint and thought his squad did a good job of that for the most part.

“I’m big on analytics and analytics show that non-paint-touch 3’s are a bad shot,” the coach said. “It’s about a 25 percent shot at best and they made about five of them in the fourth quarter. So part of that’s on me on the way that we play and part of that was on effort thinking the game was over and we just wanted to get highlights at the end. We can learn from watching that fourth quarter for sure, learn how to put teams away. But they are a good team.”

The Lions coach was quick to credit Mitchell’s squad for how hard the Broncos continued to fight until the very end.

“They locked in and made shots,” he said. “I think they made 11 or 12 3’s. They are making less than seven a game on the year. So that’s really not what they do. But they were competing, they wanted to win, and they got locked in and made them.”

Link Academy is back in action in Springfield on Saturday night as the Lions face Hickman (Columbia, MO.) at 8 p.m. at Greenwood Laboratory School as part of the 48 Hours of Basketball event.

Link Academy vs. Mansfield (Tx) Legacy basketball

Photos from Nate Latsch

Nate Latsch photo

Nate Latsch photo

Nate Latsch photo