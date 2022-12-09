Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, National Storage Affiliates Trust and Digital Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 1/3/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/30/22, and Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $35.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NSA to open 1.43% lower in price and for DLR to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
State Street (STT) Jumps on Additional Q4 Share Buyback Plan
A week after mutually agreeing with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH”) to terminate the proposed acquisition of BBH’s Investor Services business, State Street STT announced additional share repurchases. The company intends to buy back $500 million worth of shares during the fourth quarter of 2022. This brings the total authorization to $1.5 billion for the quarter.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MINT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $193.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.0% decrease week over week (from 97,540,000 to 95,580,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 12/14/22, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 1/3/23. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $16.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.28%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHG
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) where we have detected an approximate $119.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 240,150,000 to 242,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, KBR and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/9/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $108.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
NASDAQ
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: AJG,BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI
Financial stocks added moderate gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.8%, reversing a midday decline. Bitcoin was declining...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
Comments / 0