ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lady Bears hold off TCU, beat Horned Frogs

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EM0pr_0jdngMnc00

FT. WORTH, Tex–The Missouri State Lady Bears had one more road trip left before the team could return to Springfield for the Christmas holidays.

Beth Cunningham’s team was in Ft. Worth, Texas to play Texas Christian.

It was the Lady Bears fourth straight road game.

But Missouri State started strong, Sydney Wilson’s jumper misses, but Indya Green is there for the board and bucket, it’s 17-7 Lady Bears.

TCU comes back, Emily Fisher’s layup here narrows the lead to just two points.

But Missouri State was strong in the third quarter, Aniya Thomas with a little high, low game and the hoop, 45-30 Lady Bears.

Then the Kansas transfer weaves through the defense and gets a layup, Missouri State was up by 18.

Thomas had 15 points.

But the Horned Frogs had one last run, Tomi Taiwo with this three to make it a six point game.

Sydney Wilson had ice in her veins late, a number of big free throws to seal the deal.

She finished with 13 points and the Lady Bears win their first true road game 63-59.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears Green, Valley newcomer of the week

ST LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in the same situation. Beth Cunningham has a roster full of new faces who are trying to mesh. But Missouri State got a big win Friday night at Texas Christian. Kickapoo product and Moberly Juco transfer Indya Green had a big game. And Monday the Missouri Valley […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
rockmnation.com

Study Hall: 5LEVEL1VIOLATIONS 95, Mizzou 67

I tried my best to encapsulate the mood from the game yesterday in the Pourover this morning, but I wanted to separate the grander idea of the impact of this blowout from the game play. One, because I run a site which likes traffic and people to read stuff, but moreso because the game itself was interesting in a statistical way while the meaning of the game was completely different.
LAWRENCE, KS
KOLR10 News

SBU runs past Saints 100-62

BOLIVAR, Mo–The Southwest Baptist Bearcats were on the Meyer Sports Center hardwood Monday night. SBU trying to snap a losing skid against Central Christian College of the Bible. Clark Sheehy’s Bearcats have lost three of their last four after winning their first five games. The Central Christian Saints play out of the National Christian College […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Glendale girls hand Branson first loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 4-1 Glendale hosting 5-0 Branson. And the Lady Falcons running the floor early, Reilly Heman off the window and it’s 5-0 Glendale start. Branson swinging the ball inside, then out to Maci Rogers for the corner three and it’s a three point game. Then it’s Rogers feeding Ellison […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ford still working on fixing the Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are in the middle of a three game losing streak and are looking at finals week. While the players pass the tests in the classroom. Dana Ford and his coach staff are still trying to pass the test on the court. The Bears will next play Friday at Oral Roberts. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
heartlandcollegesports.com

Missouri Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz Tries to Troll Kansas Basketball During Border War

The Border War was renewed on Saturday on the basketball court between Missouri and Kansas in Columbia. The Jayhawks came to town for one of the biggest rivalries in college athletics and even coaches from other sports got in on the action. Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz was seen holding up a sign to troll KU that said, “Five Level One Violations”.
LAWRENCE, KS
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs

This week’s athlete of the week (12/12) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School. Combs is a senior guard on the Eagles basketball team. And he has helped 6-and-0 Nixa start the season by winning both the Willard Classic and the Liberty North Tournament. Combs scored 28 points against Bolivar to win the Willard Classic. […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Helias tops Repmo in 48 hours of hoops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–They’re playing 48 hours of straight basketball at Greenwood’s Event Center this weekend. Game two Friday night featured the Republic Lady Tigers against Jeff City Helias. And Repmo out to a quick start, little inside, outside game to Lauren Chastain for the three 3-nothing Tigers. Then future Lady Bear Kaemyn Bekemeier with the baseline […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears Cunningham preaching patience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was a Missouri State Lady Bears sighting on campus Thursday afternoon. In our Bear nation report, Beth Cunningham’s womens team was on the practice floor prepping for yet another road trip. The last time the Lady Bears played at home was almost a month ago. Missouri State has been to Las Vegas, to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel sweeps Mid-America Nazarene

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was a big time battle in the Heart of America Conference Wednesday night at the Ashcroft Center. 8-1 Evangel hosting 8-1 Mid-America Nazarene. Both of these teams ranked in the NAIA polls, the Valor number 13, the Pioneers number 22. And what a start, Evangel with the steal down the floor to Edriel […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

St. Mary’s hands Bears second straight loss

MORAGA, Cal–The Missouri State Bears on the west coast Wednesday night taking on St. Mary’s. In our Bear Nation report, this is the second year in a row that Dana Ford’s troops have made the trek to the Bay Area to play the Gaels. Missouri State going with Dawson Carper inside because Jonathan Mogbo as […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Photos show a glimpse of Nixa’s Tour of Lights

NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 lineup for the Nixa Tour of Lights. The Nixa Tour of Lights is back again with the top 15 Christmas-decorated homes that were voted by residents. This year the chamber reduced last year’s numbers from 25 houses to only 15 to speed up the […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Two men facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped. Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy