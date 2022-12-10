Matt Riddle is one of the most modelable stars in the WWE Universe; he can work up and down a card with ease, work tag or singles matches, and even looks fully at home providing nothing more than some comedic relief, as he’s proven multiple times over including his current gimmick asking performers to “bang on his bong” while wearing a set of bongos around his beck. Initially striking gold with Randy Orton as the tag team RK-Bro, Riddle has been floating a bit since “The Viper” went on the shelf, fighting for his friend’s honor against Roman Reigns and then feuding with fellow The Shield member, Seth Rollins, serving has his two biggest angles of 2022.

