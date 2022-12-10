Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
The reason for Matt Riddle’s absence from WWE television revealed
Matt Riddle is one of the most modelable stars in the WWE Universe; he can work up and down a card with ease, work tag or singles matches, and even looks fully at home providing nothing more than some comedic relief, as he’s proven multiple times over including his current gimmick asking performers to “bang on his bong” while wearing a set of bongos around his beck. Initially striking gold with Randy Orton as the tag team RK-Bro, Riddle has been floating a bit since “The Viper” went on the shelf, fighting for his friend’s honor against Roman Reigns and then feuding with fellow The Shield member, Seth Rollins, serving has his two biggest angles of 2022.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Comments / 22