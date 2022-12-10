Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO