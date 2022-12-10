ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Capitals’ Charlie Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Maple Leafs bring win streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (7-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -396, Ducks +311; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the Anaheim Ducks.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy