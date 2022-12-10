ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann, AR

neareport.com

Mayor: Increased police shifts through holidays

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced today that he is allocating an additional 1,000 hours in police shifts to patrol populated shopping areas during the remainder of the holiday season. The purpose is to provide an increased safety presence for holiday shoppers. The decision is a pre-emptive measure to address the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Organization speaks out to possible pet owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Hoxie receives grant to bring water tower up to code

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hoxie’s water tower will receive a new coat of paint. The tower will be repainted after the inside and outside are sandblasted to bring it up to code. Renovations to the tower are thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

First responders are on the scene of a crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade. A public hearing was heard on Dec. 12 regarding around 50 acres of land that Mayor Keith Sutton plans to annex into the city. “Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records,...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Walmart CEO statement has Memphis shoppers concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart’s CEO said stores across the country could close if thefts continue. While officials at Walmart say, as of now, no decisions have been made to close stores, the possibility has many concerned about the future of the Walmart location in Whitehaven. From shootings to shoplifting, there has been no shortage of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson who was last seen on Friday leaving the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments on Green Drive. His family says it is not like him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found

A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Parents of missing White County teen want answers

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
NEWPORT, AR

