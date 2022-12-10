ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hornets: Doc Rivers Highlights James Harden’s Night

The biggest takeaway from Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets by far is Joel Embiid’s scoring performance. As the All-Star center scored 53 points, exceeding 50 for the second time this season and becoming the first player to do so this year, Embiid was the star of the show on Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hornets: Joel Embiid’s Social Media Post After Big Game

The Philadelphia 76ers climbed out of a three-game slump by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Two nights later, the Sixers hoped to build on that momentum and form another win streak. Sixers center Joel Embiid, who’s been on a mission to lead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Indiana Pacers Monday

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat’s 87-82 win against the Indiana Pacers displayed the need to stack victories by any means necessary. Jimmy Butler emphasized the team’s need to improve defensively. The game brought defensive intensity of the past Heat teams, holding the Pacers to just 82 points.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Were Up for the Challenge, a Fatigued Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Were Not

View the original article to see embedded media. Monday, a matchup billed as a battle between two of the NBA's top tandems, got undermined by the visitors' fatigue. Jayson Tatum struggled for the second-straight game, finishing with 20 points on 20 shots and going 2/8 from beyond the arc. That comes on the heels of him scoring 18 points on 21 attempts Saturday against the Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat shut down Tyrese Haliburton as Indiana Pacers fall to .500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Heat have one of the best defenses in the NBA, and that was clear early on in their battle with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Indiana scored just 19 points in the first quarter, and they had 24 points halfway through the second quarter. The Heat's defense was excellent early.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy