Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hornets: Doc Rivers Highlights James Harden’s Night
The biggest takeaway from Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets by far is Joel Embiid’s scoring performance. As the All-Star center scored 53 points, exceeding 50 for the second time this season and becoming the first player to do so this year, Embiid was the star of the show on Sunday night.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hornets: Joel Embiid’s Social Media Post After Big Game
The Philadelphia 76ers climbed out of a three-game slump by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Two nights later, the Sixers hoped to build on that momentum and form another win streak. Sixers center Joel Embiid, who’s been on a mission to lead...
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Indiana Pacers Monday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat’s 87-82 win against the Indiana Pacers displayed the need to stack victories by any means necessary. Jimmy Butler emphasized the team’s need to improve defensively. The game brought defensive intensity of the past Heat teams, holding the Pacers to just 82 points.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Were Up for the Challenge, a Fatigued Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Were Not
View the original article to see embedded media. Monday, a matchup billed as a battle between two of the NBA's top tandems, got undermined by the visitors' fatigue. Jayson Tatum struggled for the second-straight game, finishing with 20 points on 20 shots and going 2/8 from beyond the arc. That comes on the heels of him scoring 18 points on 21 attempts Saturday against the Warriors.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat shut down Tyrese Haliburton as Indiana Pacers fall to .500
INDIANAPOLIS — The Miami Heat have one of the best defenses in the NBA, and that was clear early on in their battle with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Indiana scored just 19 points in the first quarter, and they had 24 points halfway through the second quarter. The Heat's defense was excellent early.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan as top awards reimagined
As part of reimagining many of its top awards, the NBA is renaming the MVP award after Michael Jordan. Four other awards are being renamed, and a Clutch Player of the Year Award is being added.
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Shams Charania’s Latest On L.A.’s Quest For Shooting Help
Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic has long been a person of interest for your Los Angeles Lakers. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, that remains the case for L.A., as the team looks to bolster its size and shooting depth. The 6'7" Bogdanovic would address both those needs for...
Wichita Eagle
The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami
NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company. For the longest, Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the distinction. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the...
Wichita Eagle
Actor Michael Douglas Hoping The Miami Heat Land French Phenom Victor Wembanyama
The Miami Heat are hoping to make the playoffs this season but one fan wants them to grab projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in next year's draft. Actor Michael Douglas recently gave an interview that stated he was a Heat fan and thinks they should go after Wembanyama. “I...
