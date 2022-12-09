ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wymt.com

Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Newport business damaged in shooting

An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
NEWPORT, TN
wivk.com

Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teacher gets big surprise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials. Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

Several Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs in East Tennessee were recognized for their dedication and outstanding community support. Dannon Cole has pleaded guilty following a crash that killed 39-year-old Jordan Pitts while he was on his way to work. Fusion Energy Breakthrough. A team's accomplishment in California impacts...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Emporium Building and Nearby Parking Structure Sold

The Emporium Building, built at the end of the nineteenth century at 100 South Gay Street, owned for many years by Dewhirst Properties, has sold to Boghani Properties, LLC. for $24.75 million. Additionally, a parking structure on the opposite side of the block, at 121 State Street was included in the transaction. The deal was brokered by Will Sims of Oliver Smith Realty and Development, Tim Hill of Hatcher Hill Properties, and Laura Heinz of Heinz Realty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Search underway after armed robbery at Lenoir City gas station

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye. LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the...
LENOIR CITY, TN

