Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
wymt.com
Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
wivk.com
Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee
Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teacher gets big surprise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
One hospitalized after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
A collision involving two trucks on Strawberry Plains Pike trapped one person in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
wvlt.tv
Maryville animal control to use air cannon for bird relocation
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The animal control division of the Maryville Police Department will be using a propane air cannon to relocate birds in the area, according to MPD officials. Officers will start on Friday in the West Lamar Alexander Parkway and North Dunlap St. area and will continue for...
WATE
Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"
Several Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs in East Tennessee were recognized for their dedication and outstanding community support. Dannon Cole has pleaded guilty following a crash that killed 39-year-old Jordan Pitts while he was on his way to work. Fusion Energy Breakthrough. A team's accomplishment in California impacts...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday. The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m. An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
Knoxville Police seek suspect who ransacked home
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who they say ransacked a home in Park City over the weekend.
insideofknoxville.com
Emporium Building and Nearby Parking Structure Sold
The Emporium Building, built at the end of the nineteenth century at 100 South Gay Street, owned for many years by Dewhirst Properties, has sold to Boghani Properties, LLC. for $24.75 million. Additionally, a parking structure on the opposite side of the block, at 121 State Street was included in the transaction. The deal was brokered by Will Sims of Oliver Smith Realty and Development, Tim Hill of Hatcher Hill Properties, and Laura Heinz of Heinz Realty.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
New report on homelessness set to release in Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners will hear the new report at 4 p.m. Dec 12.
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
WATE
Search underway after armed robbery at Lenoir City gas station
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye. LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the...
