Chesapeake church holds memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

A church in Chesapeake held a memorial service on Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Walmart last month.

On Nov. 22, an employee opened fire at the Sam's Circle Walmart in Chesapeake's Greenbrier area, killing six people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself.

Saturday afternoon's memorial service at Redeemed Church of God on Jackson Avenue was open to the public. The church's pastor gave a eulogy about each of the victims and gave members of the congregation the chance to speak, as well.

"I felt grieving because, you know, these people suffered from something they didn't have anything to do with. Something they didn't know was going to happen," said Wayne Rece, a greeter at the church, of the mass shooting.

During the service, a letter to the church from a family member of one of the victims was also read aloud, following musical selections from the praise team.