ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake church holds memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

By Lauryn Bass, Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OGCj_0jdng0St00

A church in Chesapeake held a memorial service on Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Walmart last month.

On Nov. 22, an employee opened fire at the Sam's Circle Walmart in Chesapeake's Greenbrier area, killing six people and injuring several others before turning the gun on himself.

Saturday afternoon's memorial service at Redeemed Church of God on Jackson Avenue was open to the public. The church's pastor gave a eulogy about each of the victims and gave members of the congregation the chance to speak, as well.

"I felt grieving because, you know, these people suffered from something they didn't have anything to do with. Something they didn't know was going to happen," said Wayne Rece, a greeter at the church, of the mass shooting.

During the service, a letter to the church from a family member of one of the victims was also read aloud, following musical selections from the praise team.

FULL COVERAGE: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still" At vigil, Chesapeake mayor says mass shooting is city's darkest hour Second lawsuit filed against Walmart after mass shooting $50M lawsuit filed against Walmart after Chesapeake mass shooting 6 dead, plus shooter following Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting; 7 hurt Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. William & Mary coach shares importance of organ donation. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Dec. 15, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy