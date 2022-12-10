Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff's Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend.
carolinacoastonline.com
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
neusenews.com
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule
The Landfill will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023. Trash Convenience Sites will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide...
WITN
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
WECT
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned. According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to...
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
WNCT
Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed
While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
