ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

By Julissa Briseño
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wihw3_0jdnfOWr00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taking pāku‘iku‘i, also known as the fish Achilles Tang is now prohibited along the west coast of Hawaii Island, according to the State Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The Division of Aquatic Resources said that applying this rule will help with replenishing the pāku‘iku‘i fish population in the area.

The division is currently working towards a plan to encourage sustainable pāku‘iku‘i take.

This new rule is set to start on Dec. 19 and will be in effect for two years, maximum.

According to BLNR, it could be extended for up to one year at a time.

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani Palace, America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of the palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Update: Wind advisory canceled

Update: The wind advisory previously in effect until early tonight for portions of the Big Island has been canceled. The National Weather Service said at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, that trade winds are slowly easing and advisory conditions are no longer expected. Original story: The National Weather Service in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Josh Green discusses impact, excitement of Honolulu Marathon

The Native Hawaiian royal descendent was 96 years old. Bringing runners from all over the world, the Honolulu Marathon has a huge economic impact. UH Professor Jerry Agrusa highlights Japanese travel during this time. Outrigger Hospitality Group executive discusses support for the marathon. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Sean Dee,...
HONOLULU, HI
actionnews5.com

‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup

Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Helicopter pilot describes rare flight over Mauna Loa’s ‘epic’ lava flow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy