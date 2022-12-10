Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WJCL
Dry weather next few days. Tracking rain by the end of the week
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be cloudy throughout the morning into the early afternoon. As a high pressure-system builds into the area there will be some sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be near the seasonal average with most areas in the low to mid-60s. There will be lots of sunshine...
eatitandlikeit.com
Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location
We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
wtoc.com
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday festivities came to River Street for the 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, and on and off rain showers didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. Rain or shine it’s beginning to look a lot of Christmas along Savannah’s Waterfront. Trisha Jennings brought her daughter...
wtoc.com
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Fire rescued one person from an overturned watercraft in the Ogeechee River at Hwy. 17 Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
counton2.com
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you...
counton2.com
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the...
Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah lost one of its Krispy Kreme locations on Sunday upsetting loyal fans of the popular chain. A sign on the door of the Krispy Kreme Skidaway location says: “Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation has made the difficult decision to permanently close this location. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause […]
wtoc.com
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
Savannah Police headquarters to get $7M plus upgrades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The oldest continually operating police headquarters in the country is getting more than $7 million in repairs. The $7.8-million refresh to the Savannah Police Department headquarters will include window replacement, a new AC system, IT upgrades, fresh paint and new flooring. Savannah’s city council approved the money last week. The project […]
wtoc.com
Garden City community attends Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 150 people in need in the Garden City community came out to the first-ever Hibbett Holiday Helper Hot Meal Giveaway. Garden City organizations, churches and businesses partnered for the event hoping to spread some holiday cheer for the underserved community. Donna Williams with the Garden...
WSAV-TV
Gallery: Picker Joe’s 8th Annual Christmas Party “Santa Paws Christmas” Benefitting Coastal Pet Rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Picker Joe’s held its 8th annual Christmas Party, Santa Paws Christmas, benefitting Coastal Pet Rescue. Check out the photo gallery below!
WJCL
Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
Those with nowhere to go this Christmas invited to free dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fight The War Within Foundation is having its annual Christmas Dinner and are inviting those who have nowhere to go this Christmas to come join them at no charge. Veterans, First Responders and families are welcome to not only dine but also to enjoy the camaraderie. Although their focus is on […]
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Darien (Darien, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Darien on Friday. The accident happened at the McIntosh/Glynn County line at around 4:35 p.m. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer was pushed toward the median by a pickup truck driving northbound on the freeway.
wtoc.com
One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday. According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Comments / 0