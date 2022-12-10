ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Tressel looks back on career at last YSU Board of Trustees meeting

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402btR_0jdnf7bl00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the date of Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel’s retirement draws nearer, he took some time to look back on his career at the Friday board of trustees meeting .

Fellow trustees shook Tressel’s hand after their final meeting of the year and the last of his career.

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman reflects on time in office

“This has been a special ride. As you know, this region is special. Good people, and that’s what life’s all about,” Tressel said.

Tressel’s eight and a half years as president comes to an end Jan. 31, but his impact started in 1986 when he took over as head football coach.

“We were still feeling the effects of the closing of the steel mills,” said John Jakubec, chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees. “What he did with the football team in the ’90s — going to six national championship games, winning four of them — it really brought the community together.”

Tressel said he’s been blessed with a wonderful board — though the job has it challenges he and his team are driven to make a positive impact on students and the area.

“The students have so much potential and if they’ll listen closely to their faculty — if they’ll build those work ethic skills and the listening skills and the communication skills — the world will be their oyster,” Tressel said.

At the end of themeeting, the trustees unanimously voted to approve a measure thanking Tressel for his service

But for Jakubec, a “thank you” to Tressel and his wife Ellen almost seems insufficient.

“I think it’s the best we can offer today to them — A true ‘thank you,'” Jakubec said.

Tressel said he and his wife won’t disappear from YSU, but they are looking forward to catching up with family, friends and former players.

Jakubec said it’ll be impossible to forget someone like Tressel.

“Between being a football coach and a president, his legacy will go on forever,” Jakubec said.

Youngstown native Helen Lafferty will be taking over as interim president, effective Feb. 1. Jakubec said she could hold the position for more than a year as the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Lafferty has worked at Villanova University for more than 40 years and is taking a sabbatical while serving as interim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

YSU professors get reinstated with back pay

YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Eleven Warriors

Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”

One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health 'pauses' new Champion hospital project

Mercy Health has announced they are pausing plans for a new hospital in Trumbull County. Ground was expected to be broken for the new St. Joseph's hospital on a nearly 62 acre site next to Kent State Trumbull. But Mercy health announced today those plans are now on hold. In...
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 10th

Vindicator file photo / December 11, 1971 | Members of Local 627, Service Employees Union International, were picketing North Side and South Side hospitals in Youngstown in a strike 51 years ago over holiday and overtime pay. The union claimed that management was not honoring the provisions of a new contract.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Youngstown, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Columbiana High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 12, 2022, 13:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy