NO CONSOLATION: Sikeston downs Mules in game of runs to win fifth at SEMO Conference Tournament

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Stone, Bearcats jump all over Rebels in rout
ESSEX – Dexter wasted little time on Monday in defensively pressuring Richland (Essex) into submission in varsity boy’s basketball action in Essex. “We came out and we got a little shell-shocked,” veteran Rebel coach Matt Cline said. “I thought Dexter came out and played well, but we just kept fumbling and we couldn’t get anything going.”
semoball.com
Oran survives slow start, comes back to defeat Saxony Lutheran
It took an entire half of basketball before the newly crowned four-time consecutive Lady Devil Tournament Champion Oran Lady Eagles came alive to defeat Saxony Lutheran 55-51 at Saxony Lutheran High School Monday. The Lady Crusaders outscored Oran 14-12 and 14-9 in the first half to take a seven-point lead...
semoball.com
Jackson able to get through slow start to knock off Kennett
JACKSON - The Jackson Indians overcame a slow start to down the Kennett Indians 59-40 Monday night at Jackson High School. The Indians led 13-5 after one-quarter of play and Jackson coach Adam Stoneking felt the layoff was the reason for a slow start. “It’s been a week since we’ve...
semoball.com
Lilyan Landis leads Scott City past Woodland
After falling to Oran in the championship round of the Lady Devil Invitational, snapping a five-game winning streak, the Scott City Lady Rams returned to their winning ways. In a rematch of last season’s MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 championship game, the Rams staved off a fourth-quarter rally by Woodland to defeat the Lady Cardinals 45-43 on Monday in Scott City.
semoball.com
Redbirds edge Risco in OT at Clarkton
CLARKTON — The East Carter Redbirds outlasted Risco 71-68 in overtime in the first round of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament Monday. East Carter outscored Risco 12-9 in the extra session. The Redbirds leading scorers, Kasen McCarty (23 points) and Micah Thompson (20), accounted for nine of East Carter’s 12...
semoball.com
Hot Rebels will have hands full with improved Dexter BIG
The confidence level among the Richland (Essex) boy’s basketball program has to be pretty high early in this season, as the Rebels (4-1) are off to their best start in four seasons. However, Richland (Essex) takes a significant step up in competition tonight, as it hosts the Class 4 program, Dexter (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Dec. 12: Delta blows by Charleston on the road
Delta (6-0) scored a season-high 129 points at Charleston (1-4) on Monday en route to a 129-33 win to stay undefeated. Delta’s next action comes at home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as the Bobcats host Scott City (6-2), while Charleston hosts Oak Ridge (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
semoball.com
Malden plays 'own style of basketball' to take down Campbell
The Malden boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak as they've set off to play their “own style of basketball” with intensity under second year head coach Mike Kilgore. Friday night, the Green Wave defeated Campbell on the road 79-55. “Our biggest thing here is that...
semoball.com
Jackson's Tony Terry signs NLI to play football at Kansas
Surrounded by friends, family, and coaches, Jackson senior Tony Terry put pen to paper on Monday and signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Kansas. The backdrop was fitting. Behind Terry and those who care about him, were display cases full of the school’s athletic accomplishments — some of which he played a part in.
semoball.com
East Carter's German touch
ELLSINORE — She was a stranger from a different land and became an important cog in the East Carter softball machine. But more than that, Mia Niesters of just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, became a friend an inspiration and even a little bit of a sensei on how to go about a challenge head on and with a smile.
Oxford Eagle
Journey from Missouri had ups and downs
How’d you get where you are now? Christmas humble, thankful. I’m largely in Oxford, Ole Miss since 1988, because of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, MO. Fraternities, sororities often get a bum rap, but this Pike fraternity saved my...
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
Comments / 0