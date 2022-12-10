ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning

The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
GILBERT, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views

10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after car hits tree, rolls over in south Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a car slammed into a tree on a busy stretch of road in south Scottsdale early Monday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. at 64th Street and Thomas Road. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on its roof in the trees, not far from a wall into a nearby apartment complex.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Abrazo Scottsdale, Cave Creek hospitals hosting hiring event Dec. 14

With a number of different positions available, Abrazo Health is hosting an open house hiring event for its Scottsdale Campus and Cave Creek Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 14. The hiring event will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Campus, located at 3929 E. Bell Road in the glass conference room.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening

A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool

Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two hospitalized after shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue

PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue Sunday evening. Police say people who may be involved in the shooting have been detained. It is unknown exactly how many people were detained. Police are actively investigating what led up...
PHOENIX, AZ

