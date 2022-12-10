Read full article on original website
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
12news.com
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
AZFamily
Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities
Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. A man is accused of shooting...
'So frustrating': Some Sunnyslope residents still waiting for bulk trash to be picked up
PHOENIX — People in a City of Phoenix neighborhood are still waiting for their bulk trash to be picked up, as the city said it’s running days behind schedule. A pile of couches, yard debris, and trash sit outside Mohammed Rasheed and his family’s home. “It doesn’t...
fox10phoenix.com
Customers left with many questions after Mesa storage facility goes up in flames
Firefighters worked to put out the fire at a Public Storage near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive, and first responders were at the scene into the next day. Now, those who stored their possessions, some all of them, are left with questions.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after car hits tree, rolls over in south Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a car slammed into a tree on a busy stretch of road in south Scottsdale early Monday. Initial reports of the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. at 64th Street and Thomas Road. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle on its roof in the trees, not far from a wall into a nearby apartment complex.
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
AZFamily
Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
citysuntimes.com
Abrazo Scottsdale, Cave Creek hospitals hosting hiring event Dec. 14
With a number of different positions available, Abrazo Health is hosting an open house hiring event for its Scottsdale Campus and Cave Creek Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 14. The hiring event will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Campus, located at 3929 E. Bell Road in the glass conference room.
AZFamily
Crews battling large fire at storage facility in north Mesa
Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the...
AZFamily
Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool
Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters working to put out large fire just off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say it started near a Public Storage location early Saturday morning. Three ladder trucks are in the area attempting to put out the blaze.
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized after shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue Sunday evening. Police say people who may be involved in the shooting have been detained. It is unknown exactly how many people were detained. Police are actively investigating what led up...
