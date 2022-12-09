ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First game, first win for KIPP

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
As the KIPP boys basketball team took the court for the first time this season, athletic director Anthony Grimaldi was seen saying “it’s our time” as he clapped for each Panther. 32 minutes of basketball later, KIPP listened against Northeast Metro.

KIPP had double Northeast Metro’s points at halftime, and began the second half with a 12-0 run to carry itself to a 66-46 win at KIPP Academy in Lynn. Senior captain Osaru Evbenaye used his strength and skill to bully the opposition, scoring 20 points alongside seven rebounds and three assists.

“I think Osaru [Evbenaye] can be a college player next year, that’s our goal for him – for him to keep on getting better every game,” KIPP head coach Moody Bey said. “I expect him to be one of the best players on the court every time he steps on the court.”

Evbenaye was active early, finishing calmly around the basket, including a quick baseline move where he kept his feet in bounds before finishing the and-one under pressure.

Metro struggled to find its rhythm early, settling for shots and missing badly on several of its first attempts. KIPP jumped out to a 17-5 lead with the Panthers being aggressive on the perimeter and finding lanes to the basket.

The only downside for the Panthers, in the opening quarter, were some missed free throws.

In the second, the Panthers’ Jhoan Peralta created several chances for himself with his patience on the offensive end. He had eight points in the contest.

Then, Evbenaye took control, connecting on a 3-point shot before taking things easily to the rim for a layup the very next play. The veteran was the difference-maker in the first half, which saw KIPP ahead 38-19.

The Panthers’ big guns took care of business in the opening half, including captain Trosky Pena who tallied 14 points to go with five boards in total.

“I think, at all times on the court, we have five guys who can score. They all want the ball which is a good and bad problem for us,” Bey said.

The third quarter saw an electrifying start with the Panthers scoring 12 points before Metro finally tucked a basket with 3:48 remaining in the period.

Tolulope Abosede was crafty in the quarter, executing several up-and-under moves and finishing softly around the rim. The period ended with a 55-28 KIPP advantage.

The fourth was Metro’s best, as the Knights scored 18 in the quarter and went on a few small runs. Despite the bursts of successful desperation, the Panthers stayed in control and didn’t let it phase them – something Bey commented on postgame.

“They [KIPP] played really hard. There were some good moments, there were some bad moments, and the thing that impressed me the most with this young group – they stayed together through both the good and bad,” Bey said. “Their confidence is big. We don’t worry about having a bad shot on this end.”

Some skillful finishes and a final buzzer later, the final score favored KIPP 66-46 to give the Panthers the always-nice 1-0 start.

KIPP’s next game sees them at home again, this time on Tuesday against Lowell Catholic with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

“Communication on defense, no let-ups,” Bey said. “As the games get tougher, we’ve got to put together a full 32 minutes, and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Itemlive.com

Community Policy