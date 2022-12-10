ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Friday temperatures fall into the 40s

We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/7 Wednesday morning forecast

Forecast: Today won't be as active, but we'll see some lingering showers around the area. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see a stray shower this evening followed by some clearing. Temps will be running a little cooler with lows in the 40s. As for tomorrow, expect a brighter day with temperatures remaining above normal... highs in the low to mid 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, but it will be about 10 degrees colder with highs only in the 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s again. As for Sunday, it looks like some rain may develop late in the day with perhaps some snow N&W. More details on that in the days to come...
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week

Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
BBC

Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C

The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD

Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy