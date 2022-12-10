Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
First Alert Weather: Friday temperatures fall into the 40s
We are starting this morning off clear and cold, but that's pretty normal for December 9th. This will lead to a seasonably chilly day, with lots of sunshine, and a high of 45. For tonight, skies will remain clear, and temps will be cold. We're expecting of low of 34 in the city, with widespread 20s in the suburbs. Our far northwestern zones may even drop into the teens. Saturday looks to be a day that features more clouds than sun, with a high of only 43. Our focus then turns to Sunday into Monday, as we have a Yellow Alert in place for that timeframe. Overall, it looks like a mostly rain event for the city and points south and east, but it is becoming more likely that our northwestern suburbs will see some accumulating snow. Our weather team will be closely monitoring this situation, as it is subject to change.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/7 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today won't be as active, but we'll see some lingering showers around the area. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see a stray shower this evening followed by some clearing. Temps will be running a little cooler with lows in the 40s. As for tomorrow, expect a brighter day with temperatures remaining above normal... highs in the low to mid 50s.Looking Ahead: We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, but it will be about 10 degrees colder with highs only in the 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s again. As for Sunday, it looks like some rain may develop late in the day with perhaps some snow N&W. More details on that in the days to come...
The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week
Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
Showers early Tuesday with rain throughout the afternoon into the night
Tuesday will be cloudy with a shower possible early, but rain will develop in the late morning and continue all afternoon and into the night.
AOL Corp
Train of storms to bring disruptive weather for the West into December
AccuWeather forecasters say a train of storms will continue to roll across the northwestern United States through much of this week, ushering in heavy snow to the region's mountains and a mixture of rain and snow near sea level. The latest in a long line of disruptive storms pushed inland...
BBC
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
More wind and cold on the way to mid-Michigan
Temperatures warm up a tad Friday only to plummet Saturday. We'll go from the upper 40s near 50 degrees to wind chills in the lower 10s in the matter of a few hours.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures
Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
Above average temperatures and rain continue through the weekend
Clouds will stick around all day long today with a few isolated showers possible – and more rain is in the forecast through Sunday morning.
AOL Corp
Storm systems bring snow and flood threats to Northern Rockies and Plains
Several storm systems are moving across the country, raising the risk of avalanches in certain states. Snow will continue in the Rockies on Wednesday, with some areas getting 6 inches to 12 inches. There could be heavy rain and flash flooding in the Plains on Wednesday into Thursday, according to...
UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD
Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
