ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

Wrestling with 1,200 wins

By Mark Aboyoun
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krDi8_0jdndqsH00

It’d be easy for someone who is approaching a significant milestone to solely focus on the achievement. With Lynnfield-North Reading’s Craig Stone, that isn’t the case.

With one win standing between him and 1,200 career wins between coaching wrestling and girls tennis, Stone remains focused on teaching his athletes core values – something he’s been doing since the wrestling program started in 1975.

“Sports have tremendous values that you can instill in the athletes. We are constantly stressing gratitude, humility, respect, working together, and striving through adversity,” Stone says.

When asked what he enjoys about coaching, Stone reflected on all the great people he’s coached along the way. Stone notes he coached the parents of some of the kids he coaches now, and takes gratitude in seeing student-athletes as they progress through high school.

“To see the student-athletes mature not only as a player, but as a person, is very gratifying. It is something that I take a lot of pride in,” Stone explains.

Stone aims to create a close sense of community with teams he coaches, and wants the players who have graduated to stay close as well. In the wrestling season, when most colleges are off for winter break, occasionally alums come to practice and help out.

Leading up to this season, Stone realizes there will be some challenges from a team standpoint. Similarly to last season, the number of students they have competing will be an issue. In wrestling, there are 14 different weight classes to compete in. Last year, Lynnfield-North Reading finished the season with just eight wrestlers.

Though they got some individual match wins without having enough students for each weight class, it was always going to be a tough challenge to win as a team. Even with the team not picking up a single team win, there were many teaching experiences that came with losing.

“Wrestling is a team sport, but it has an individual emphasis. The team can lose, but you can win,” Stone said. “…if you lose and the team wins, that is gratifying, too. In wrestling, players can see their progress even if the team does not get the win.”

This season, Lynnfield-North Reading has 13 students wrestling. Stone acknowledges it will still be a challenge to win a dual-meet since a few of the students wrestle in the same weight class. However, Stone is looking forward to seeing the improvement of his wrestlers – especially since seven students are returning this year with all-important experience.

Stone believes the experience his athletes got last year will benefit them when tournament time approaches. He is hopeful some of the group will get some sectional place finishes, and have a few wrestlers compete in the state tournament.

The wrestling season begins this weekend, but Stone is not coaching to get to win 1,200 specifically. When asked about the upcoming milestone, Stone laughed it off, stating it was a “longevity” achievement.

“If you hang around long enough, you will eventually get to that number,” Stone said.

The team travels to Methuen to compete in a quad meet Saturday, December 10. They will compete against Methuen, Greater Lawrence, and Hopkinton.

Mark Aboyoun can be reached at mark@itemlive.com

The post Wrestling with 1,200 wins appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sun Post

Familiar faces return in year two of Ware's tenure with Armstrong

In year one of head coach Rob Ware’s tenure as Armstrong boys basketball head coach, he laid the foundation for what he expects out of his team on a nightly basis. The Falcons finished the 2021-22 season 13-15, losing to Wayzata 67-25 in the Section 6AAAA semifinals. They had two separate losing streaks during the season that extended at least four games. Back for year two, it’s a more comfortable environment for Ware as familiar and talented faces return in the program. ...
RICHMOND, VA
Itemlive.com

Brittany Smith: From player to coach

From having a hockey rink in her backyard to playing collegiately at Sacred Heart University, hockey has always been part of Marblehead’s girls hockey head coach Brittany Smith’s life. Smith started skating when she was three years old and hasn’t stopped since. The love for the sport is nothing new to her family. Her father The post Brittany Smith: From player to coach appeared first on Itemlive.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Itemlive.com

St. John’s Prep wrestling off to a strong start

The St. John’s Prep wrestling team is off to a 4-0 start after handling Londonderry (45-24), Weymouth (66-18), Foxboro (64,16), and Haverhill (50-27) on Saturday. Alex Schaeublin, Elias Hajali, Jimmy Lally, Jayden D’Ambrosio, Rawson Iwanicki, Marc Pineiro, and Charlie Smith were all 4-0 on the day, while Braedon Goes and Charlie Poor each went 3-1. The post St. John’s Prep wrestling off to a strong start appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Itemlive.com

16 consecutive years of St. Mary’s success

St. Mary’s Athletic Director and Girls Basketball Coach Jeff Newhall says the school’s culture is all about family. Calling St. Mary’s a “special place,” chalk up yet another accomplishment to the school – this one in the realm of athletics. For St. Mary’s Athletics, it’s been 16 consecutive years with at least one state championship, The post 16 consecutive years of St. Mary’s success appeared first on Itemlive.
Itemlive.com

A special day at the 29th Duchane Jamboree

On the back of Classical’s warmup shirts, the words “Ram Family” stretched across the top. On Saturday night, it certainly felt like one. Faces smiled and hands clapped as Lynn Classical athletic director William Devin, alongside a few girls basketball players, presented Roseanne Duchane, widow of Paul Duchane, with flowers during the 29th annual Paul The post A special day at the 29th Duchane Jamboree appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy