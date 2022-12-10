ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash

UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews battle house fire in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

