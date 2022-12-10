Read full article on original website
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
Teen arrested after allegedly shooting victim multiple times on High Street in Morgantown
Police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on High Street in Morgantown after a bar fight.
Belmont County Sheriff’s looking for Harley Davidson Trailer that hit vehicles at Sam’s Club
The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is needing the publics help finding a Harley Davidson trailer that hit two vehicles in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Belmont County Officials say there were no witnesses and they also don’t have any plate information of the SUV that was pulling the trailer.
Minor injuries for person in rollover Marshall County crash
UPDATE: Officials say a call came in for a rollover of a vehicle that went down a hill over 125 feet. The person in the vehicle is only experiencing minor injuries. The state police are currently investigating. Glen Dale communications confirm there is a rollover accident on Glen Dale Heights Road, Route 86. Marshall County […]
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
Metro News
Marion County man charged in kidnapping of Fairmont woman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing charges after police report he held a woman against her will for several hours in a Fairmont home. Police were first called to the address last Thursday but left when there was no answer at the door. Around 3:40 a.m....
WTOV 9
Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
whbc.com
Sherrodsville Man Killed in ATV Crash
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sherrodsville man was killed and a Port Washington-area man badly injured in a rollover ATV crash over the weekend. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Ethan Huff was killed in the one-vehicle wreck in a field in the area of River Road SW.
WTOV 9
Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
1 transported after 2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
One person was sent to the hospital on Monday after a collision in Clarksburg involving a Home Depot vehicle.
First female assistant dog warden takes the lead in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wendy Neubauer has worked at the Ohio County Animal Shelter for 14 years. Now she’s about to become the assistant dog warden on January 1–the first female to ever hold the position. Neubauer says she will go out on abuse and neglect calls, work with Wheeling Police and the Ohio County […]
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
WTRF
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office awarded $30,000 for wellness program for first responders
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Sheriff Joe Myers stated today that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $31,460 to fund a wellness program that will be offered to first responders employed by the Sheriff’s Office. The wellness program will utilize services from Perry Behavioral Health Choices, Inc....
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
WDTV
MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
Crews battle house fire in Marshall County
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Allegheny County
CLAIRTON — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Wilson Avenue in Clairton at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot...
