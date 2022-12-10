OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wendy Neubauer has worked at the Ohio County Animal Shelter for 14 years. Now she’s about to become the assistant dog warden on January 1–the first female to ever hold the position. Neubauer says she will go out on abuse and neglect calls, work with Wheeling Police and the Ohio County […]

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO