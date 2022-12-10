ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County Animal Center lowers pet adoption fee for holidays

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PF3fc_0jdndi3h00

The Wake County Animal Center will kick off a weeklong adoption special starting Monday.

The center hopes to give pets that have been surrendered or are strays a home for the holidays.

Adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will be just $25 for dogs and you can name your price for cats.

The center says there are currently 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

For more information visit the centers website here.

Comments / 0

Related
James Tuliano

Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC Residents

Walking outside at night can be a daunting experience, especially in Cary, NC, where the streets may not always be well-lit (looking at you, Tryon). As we enter the winter months and the amount of daylight decreases, it is important to take some simple precautions while going on your daily walk. Here are some tips for staying safe when walking in the dark in Cary:
CARY, NC
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

2022 Cary Christmas Parade

Keep an eye out for the WRAL float in the Cary Christmas Parade on Dec. 10, 2022. Photographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Jessica PatrickPosted 6:55 p.m. Today — Updated 9:15 p.m. Today.
CARY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
78K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy