Wake County Animal Center lowers pet adoption fee for holidays
The Wake County Animal Center will kick off a weeklong adoption special starting Monday. The center hopes to give pets that have been surrendered or are strays a home for the holidays. Adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will be just $25 for dogs and you can name your price for cats. The center says there are currently 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting for their forever homes. For more information visit the centers website here.
