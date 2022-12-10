ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

1 killed in head-on crash with semi in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semitruck in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Thursday around 6 a.m. on Osceola Polk Line Road and Sandy Ridge Drive. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL

