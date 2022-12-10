ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Vehemently Deny Royal Exit Was About Wanting 'Privacy'

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it clear that they did not step back from their senior royal duties for more privacy.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told a news publication via their press secretary Ashley Hansen . “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."

The spokesperson added: "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER

Though the couple's exit from their royal life — dubbed Megxit — took place more than two years ago, they are being slammed all over again for their controversial decision amid the debut of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan , which was released in part on Thursday, December 8.

“Megan & Prince Harry are a Royal joke!” one critic tweeted. “First they run away from their duties because they want a private life then they can’t stop dishing details on podcast, book, Oprah, Netflix show.”

“Harry and Megan: please respect our privacy. Also Harry and Megan: please pay us for interviews so that we can complain about not getting the privacy we asked for,” another troll added.

However, as their press secretary pointed out, Harry and Meghan made no mention of wanting more privacy in their original statement announcing they were stepping away from their royal duties.

BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS FROM THE FIRST VOLUME OF PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S NETFLIX DOCUSERIES

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," read their January 2020 statement in part. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent , while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen ."

Meanwhile, the public's misconception about the couple wanting more privacy may have stemmed from their frequent criticism about all of the negative media coverage they constantly receive.

One certainty for why Harry felt he had to leave his royal life behind was because he feared his wife would end up with the same fate as his late mom, Princess Diana , if they stayed.

The next three episodes of the couple's series will be released on Thursday, December 15.

Page Six reported on Meghan and Harry's statement to The New York Times .

