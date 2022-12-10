OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Your FOX42 team is excited to invite you down to NFM this weekend for our annual Toys for Tots 42 Hours to Fill It Campaign. Get a chance to meet the FOX42 team and help us reach our goal of helping families in need this Christmas by donating your new, unwrapped toy to the toy chest at NFM.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO