FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Festive displays around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
fox42kptm.com
Come meet the FOX42 team this weekend for 42 Hours to Fill it
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Your FOX42 team is excited to invite you down to NFM this weekend for our annual Toys for Tots 42 Hours to Fill It Campaign. Get a chance to meet the FOX42 team and help us reach our goal of helping families in need this Christmas by donating your new, unwrapped toy to the toy chest at NFM.
fox42kptm.com
The Grinch, Die Hard, and Xmas lights among the things to do the week of December 12
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Online storytime, Die Hard trivia, Lights of Aksarben, Grinch photoshoot, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are among the things to do the week of December 12. The Omaha Public Libraries is hosting an online storytime on Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m., according to...
fox42kptm.com
NSP, Nebraska Department of Transportation caution drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. For the first major snow event of this winter season, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared.
fox42kptm.com
A purrfect way to spread holiday cheer! Take place in Operation Santa Paws!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — What a pawsome way to spread some holiday cheer by taking place in Operation Santa Paws?. The campaign goal is to help shelters stock their shelves with needed supplies to let our furry friends know they are loved, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Pets can become best...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Hospital Association: 'crisis' because of three viruses
OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a three-pronged menace of respiratory infections this year. During a virtual news conference Monday, the Nebraska Hospital Association described its clinics as facing a “crisis” due to influenza, RSV and COVID-19. "According to DHHS's data that they pull, we're pretty close to where we...
fox42kptm.com
Bennington superintendent retiring after 19 years
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bennington Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Haack has announced he intends to retire from the position at a board of education meeting on Monday night. In a news release Monday, BPS said Haack will retire at the end of the current school year. Since his...
fox42kptm.com
Web Extra - OPS school bus plan presentation
The Omaha Public Schools Board approved a plan Monday night to cut back on busing services for students next school year due to an ongoing lack of bus drivers. Below is the entire presentation to the school board, board members' comments on it, and the final vote.
fox42kptm.com
OPD asking for help in locating 82-year-old missing man
The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old Omaha man. OPD published the following information in a Facebook post Monday night:. The Omaha Police Department needs assistance in locating Mark Rousseau, 82. Mr. Rousseau was last seen today around 5:30 p.m. driving a...
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue Police Department seeking applicants who want career in police force
BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Bellevue Police Department says it's now accepting applications for entry-level police officer positions. That announcement was made today via Twitter. Benefits were posted along with the announcement. Those include a yearly uniform allowance, free in-state tuition and paid holidays to include your birthday. Medical and...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Archdiocese issues revised gender policies for Catholic schools
Following controversy over proposed school guidance for gender orientation that was issued this past August, the Archdiocese of Omaha issued a revised policy guideline on Friday that still sticks to Catholic principles. Unlike the original guidance document, the new one-page guidance does not make reference to teachers or staff, and...
