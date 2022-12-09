Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Daniel Craig Edward Norton Janelle Monáe Dave Bautista Kate Hudson. Genres: Comedy Crime Mystery. Director: Rian Johnson. Release Date: Nov 23, 2022. Rating: 8 / 10.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A familiar face is back on screen this weekend
There are plenty new movies available to view this weekend both in theaters and from the luxury of your home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined “Live in the D” for the Reel Talk to talk about three new movies. Let’s begin with “Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first film since...
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
Emancipation to The Amazing Maurice: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Will Smith is impressively fierce in a thriller based on the true life of a Louisiana slave, while Terry Pratchett’s retelling of the Pied Piper story is a quick-witted delight
Catherine Zeta-Jones: ‘National Treasure’ honors legacy of grandiose adventure
Catherine Zeta-Jones says her new Disney+ series, "National Treasure: Edge of History," maintains the spirit of the preceding two films, while introducing an ensemble of primarily Gen Z puzzle-solvers.
Washington Examiner
Tender horror in Bones and All
Italian director Luca Guadagnino finds frequent muses in heartbreak and forbidden hunger. His film best known in the United States, 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, was a drama about a teenage boy (Timothee Chalamet) awakening to his homosexuality while summering with his intellectual family in the Lombard countryside. That movie might be said to be the first draft of themes now found in a more unsettling and darkly literal form in Guadagnino’s newest film, Bones and All.
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
An ultimate guide to the 25 best holiday movies of all time
From 'A Christmas Story" to "It's a Wonderful Life" these are the holiday movies that are essential viewing for you this season.
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' TV Series In the Works From Mike Flanagan
Days after it was reported that filmmaker Mike Flanagan was taking his services from Netflix to Prime Video, he revealed in an interview with Deadline that he’s putting together an epic television adaptation of Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Dark Tower. But here’s the catch: the series won’t necessarily end up on Prime Video. Flanagan is going to shop it around town, leaving the door open for others besides his new streaming home to partner up on the project.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Gamespot
The Dark Tower Adaption Back At Amazon With Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy At The Helm
It's been an interesting week for Mike Flanagan and his partner Trevor Macy. After the duo announced their Netflix departure, the streaming service announced it was canceling their new series, The Midnight Club, an adaption of the Christopher Pike YA horror book series. However, talking to Deadline about the departure,...
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?
As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
The Banshees of Inisherin is coming to Disney Plus surprisingly soon
The film will be available to stream in time for Christmas
Oh you handsome devil: How "Bram Stoker's Dracula" ushered in our thirst for the "sexy killer"
In 1890, Bram Stoker began research on what would become his most famous book, "Dracula." During this research, which spanned years, the Irish author kept extensive journals in which he scribbled down his findings from hours spent poring over ancient texts pulled from the Subscription Library in Whitby, England, and from interviews conducted with members of Whitby Harbor's Royal Coast Guard.
Collider
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Release Date, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far
Nordic noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy is the latest Danish mystery set to enthrall audiences everywhere. Nicolas Winding Refn, the creative mind behind 2011's Drive starring Ryan Gosling and 2016's The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning, is the series creator and director of Copenhagen Cowboy. It is his first Danish language project since the end of the Pusher trilogy in 2005, which introduced the world to the talented Mads Mikkelsen and cemented Refn's status as an auteur film director. Speaking about the project, Refn has said, "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”
Kit Connor is the Secret Soul of HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’
HBO‘s His Dark Materials returned last night for the premiere of its third and final season. The series is a careful adaptation of Philip Pullman’s raucous trilogy about a girl from another world and a boy from ours getting caught up in a rebellion against heaven. For many, the best thing about the show is its star-studded ensemble cast. James McAvoy plays the enigmatic Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson is the relentless Mrs. Coulter, and Logan standout Dafne Keen stars as Lyra Silvertongue, a girl with the unique ability to read a mystical truth-telling “golden compass” known as an alethiometer. However, for my money, the best performance in all of His Dark Materials comes from Kit Connor.
Masters Of The Air — cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the epic World War Two series
War drama Masters Of The Air on Apple TV Plus is a follow-up to Band Of Brothers and stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Raff Law, Josh Bolt and Anthony Boyle.
Euston Films Sets Nick Leather-Penned Suspense Thriller ‘Nightsleeper’ at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)
The BBC has commissioned “Nightsleeper,” a new suspense thriller from Fremantle’s Euston Films penned by “The Control Room” scribe Nick Leather. Leather, a BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer, is penning the series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. “Nightsleeper” is set on board a sleeper train between Glasgow and London. As the train crosses the U.K., events rapidly escalate while a government agency tries desperately to intervene. “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite...
