New ER opens Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center
On Tuesday, a new emergency room will open at Wesley Medical Center.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas
It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
Emporia gazette.com
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Cans in Town
There’s a new canning system in town and it was just installed at Walnut River Brewing Company. The team at the El Dorado brewery excitedly welcomed the new piece of equipment on Saturday morning. After the delivery truck broke down on its way from Nebraska on Friday, this was a long-awaited arrival.
lawrencekstimes.com
Who needs college algebra? Kansas universities may rethink math requirements
WICHITA — At most Kansas colleges and universities, students face required classes — or the proficiency tests to get out of them — to earn a bachelor’s degree. Including college algebra. It’s a long-held requirement and often daunting. About one in three Kansas students fails...
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
The Elks Donate to Local Charities
Saturday evening was a night of giving, hot dinner and a comedic performance from the El Dorado Elks Lodge. The organization donated $8,500 to local organizations in light of the Christmas holiday coming soon. The El Dorado Elks Lodge hosted a $20 Saturday dinner with hot dinner rolls, stuffing mix,...
KWCH.com
MasterBrand Cabinet employees putting in final days at one of Harvey County's largest employers
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Ronald Arthur Rausch
Ronald Arthur Rausch, 79, of Douglass, KS, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in El Dorado. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Rosary 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. all at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Ronald was born in Zenda, KS on July 30, 1943, to the late Barbara (Ast) and George Rausch. He was a stalwart man who was devoted to his family, spoke with conviction and never left those in his company wondering what his values were. He had an unrivaled work ethic and was proud to be employed as a highly skilled sheet metal worker for various companies, most recently at Raytheon to close out his career. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, although his children did not share the same affinity for working in the garden on hot summer days. On May 4, 1963 he married Connie Dian (Landwehr) Rausch, in Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield, KS. Ron then spent the next 57 years professing that his wife was “too good for him” until the day she preceded him in death, and missed her until they were reunited in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Benjamin Rausch, whose death he mourned deeply; and his infant brother, Michael Rausch. Ron is survived by many of the people who meant the most to him: sons, Dr. Mike Rausch and wife Suzanne of El Dorado, and Steve Rausch of Augusta; daughter, Becky Moburg and husband Jason of Liberty, MO; brother, Leon Rausch and wife Julie; sisters, Patricia Ridder, and Cara Lynn Schay; grandchildren, Anastasia and Isabella Rausch, Kenton and Cooper Unruh, and Charlie and Emma Moburg. Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Church Altar Society, 1012 Belmont Avenue, Augusta, Kansas 67010 or 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Vibrant Emotional Health, ATTN: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004 https://988lifeline.org/ in honor of Connie and Ronald’s son, Ben.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
KWCH.com
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers. Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of...
Torchy’s Tacos founder responds to closures; also, what to do with unused gift cards
A couple of Wichita taco shops closed unexpectedly after business on Sunday, and now a competitor is honoring their gift cards.
kfdi.com
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 and handler find missing child
A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
