Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Several state, local issues on today’s ballot

It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Extra security in place at South Beau High

An increased law enforcement presence was visible Monday morning at South Beauregard High School following an alleged threat to harm students and faculty was made on social media. As of Monday afternoon, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said detectives have begun interviewing some people, with more potential interviews still to...
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes

Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Assessor Wendy Aguillard made an announcement reminding property owners that the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office (Tax Assessor) does not send tax notices and does not collect payments for property taxes.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur bids farewell to outgoing mayor, board members

The Lake Arthur Board of Alderman bid farewell Wednesday to Mayor Sherry Crochet and four outgoing board members. Crochet presented each of the outgoing board members — Auldon Robinson, Roberta Palermo and David Hanks — with plaques and a cake in appreciation for their years of service to the town. Crochet was also presented with a plaque to thank her for her 12 years of service to the town as mayor, mayor pro tem and alderwoman.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

McMillin to serve as Westlake’s next mayor

In Westlake, it was Hal McMillin over Michael Bergeron as the winner of the mayor’s race, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State. The vacancy was created when Westlake Mayor Robert “Bob” Hardey succumbed to cancer on Jan. 29. Hardey served on the Westlake City Council for 12 years and was elected mayor in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018 and was serving his second term.
WESTLAKE, LA
kjas.com

Rough weather Tuesday followed by cool weather Wednesday through the weekend

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that this region could experience severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by cooler weather settling into the region, with the coldest day being Saturday with a high in the low 50’s, and the coldest morning being Sunday with a low in the mid 30’s.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

