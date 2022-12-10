Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KPLC TV
2021 third-party hack leads Sheriff’s Office to process tax payments in-house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If Calcasieu residents who paid their taxes by check last year did not change their banking account number, they may still be susceptible to fraud, officials with the Sheriff’s Office said. The accounts became susceptible to fraud after the breach of a database maintained...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City leaders in SWLA were in friendly competition today - but who will take home bragging rights in the annual Battle of the Bells?. The holiday season is not only about receiving, but also giving. That’s what many shoppers did today at their local stores as Salvation Army buckets stood in front of them.
Lake Charles American Press
Several state, local issues on today’s ballot
It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Extra security in place at South Beau High
An increased law enforcement presence was visible Monday morning at South Beauregard High School following an alleged threat to harm students and faculty was made on social media. As of Monday afternoon, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said detectives have begun interviewing some people, with more potential interviews still to...
Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes
Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office Warns Residents of Misinformation Regarding Property Taxes. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Assessor Wendy Aguillard made an announcement reminding property owners that the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office (Tax Assessor) does not send tax notices and does not collect payments for property taxes.
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Arthur bids farewell to outgoing mayor, board members
The Lake Arthur Board of Alderman bid farewell Wednesday to Mayor Sherry Crochet and four outgoing board members. Crochet presented each of the outgoing board members — Auldon Robinson, Roberta Palermo and David Hanks — with plaques and a cake in appreciation for their years of service to the town. Crochet was also presented with a plaque to thank her for her 12 years of service to the town as mayor, mayor pro tem and alderwoman.
Lake Charles American Press
McMillin to serve as Westlake’s next mayor
In Westlake, it was Hal McMillin over Michael Bergeron as the winner of the mayor’s race, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State. The vacancy was created when Westlake Mayor Robert “Bob” Hardey succumbed to cancer on Jan. 29. Hardey served on the Westlake City Council for 12 years and was elected mayor in 2014. He ran unopposed in 2018 and was serving his second term.
kjas.com
Rough weather Tuesday followed by cool weather Wednesday through the weekend
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that this region could experience severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by cooler weather settling into the region, with the coldest day being Saturday with a high in the low 50’s, and the coldest morning being Sunday with a low in the mid 30’s.
Chad Monceaux elected Mayor of Crowley in Dec. 10 runoff election
Chad Monceaux has been elected Mayor of Crowley.
