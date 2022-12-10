The Lake Arthur Board of Alderman bid farewell Wednesday to Mayor Sherry Crochet and four outgoing board members. Crochet presented each of the outgoing board members — Auldon Robinson, Roberta Palermo and David Hanks — with plaques and a cake in appreciation for their years of service to the town. Crochet was also presented with a plaque to thank her for her 12 years of service to the town as mayor, mayor pro tem and alderwoman.

LAKE ARTHUR, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO