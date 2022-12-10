Read full article on original website
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
Musketeers show out on Teddy Bear Toss night
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A season-high seven goals for the Sioux City Musketeers led the way to a Teddy Bear Toss victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede, by a final of 7-2. Fans did not have to wait long to toss their stuffed animals onto the ice. At just...
Siouxland District Health Department hosts "All Abilities Day" sled hockey event
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department partnered with the Siouxland Sled Hockey team to give children with special needs a chance to get on the ice. This event worked as a part of Siouxland Adaptive Sports and the Siouxland District Health Department's All Abilities Days, where the department offers children with disabilities a chance to experience new things and try new sports.
SCPD investigating stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say a man in is custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. Police were called to Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 12. The 53-year-old victim told police he was walking to...
Adams Homestead brings a winter wonderland to North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It's a "Homestead Christmas" at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, complete with holiday lights for all to see. Christmas decorations were up throughout the nature preserve, with the homestead buildings decked out for the holidays. This is an annual tradition for Adams Homestead and...
GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
Sioux City Fire Rescue, Bomgaars team up to fill Christmas wishes for local kids
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue took kids holiday shopping Monday afternoon to make sure they have presents under the tree on Christmas morning. Members of Firefighters Association Local 7 hung up their bunker gear and grabbed shopping carts. Their goal was to help fill a few Christmas wishes. They partnered with Bomgaars to help make it happen.
