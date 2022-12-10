SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department partnered with the Siouxland Sled Hockey team to give children with special needs a chance to get on the ice. This event worked as a part of Siouxland Adaptive Sports and the Siouxland District Health Department's All Abilities Days, where the department offers children with disabilities a chance to experience new things and try new sports.

