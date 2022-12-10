Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO