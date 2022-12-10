Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge
In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player
A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
localsportsjournal.com
Ferris State heading back to national championship game
(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
Former Muskegon H.S. football standout, celebrated Wolverine fan dies after 2 year battle with bone cancer
Former Muskegon High School football star and beloved Michigan Wolverine fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after battling bone cancer for two years, the University of Michigan announced.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country
GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards. Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention. The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
WATCH: Firefighters attack house fire in Muskegon
While battling the blaze from the inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate when the roof partially collapsed.
Muskegon County man brings home $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County man is looking forward to getting out of debt after he won a $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. The 63-year-old winner matched all five numbers drawn -- 10-12-25-26-28 -- for the drawing on Nov. 18 to win the jackpot prize. “I play Fantasy 5...
rvbusiness.com
Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV
Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
WOOD
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
