Grand Haven, MI

localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia

The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge

In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids

A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational

The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open

The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player

A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ferris State heading back to national championship game

(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards. Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention. The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122

A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

