Denton, TX

ketr.org

Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday

In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas FBI warns Texas universities about intellectual property theft by Chinese government

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI in Dallas recently warned about 100 administrators and faculty members at universities across Texas about the threat of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.The Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI at the time, Matthew DeSarno, said what's being targeted is the research being conducted on college campuses. "There are adversaries out there who are trying to steal as much intellectual property as they can to accelerate their own advancement," he said.DeSarno retired from the FBI at the end of October after 25 years of service.On the same day his agents at the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

City of Denton approves paid parental leave for employees

Denton now provides six fully compensated weeks of paid parental leave to employees following the birth, adoption, or placement of a child. Employees who qualify for Family Medical Leave Assistance are eligible to use paid leave. And they have three months to do that. Denton is one of several Texas...
DENTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl

A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Author Claims City Hall Hosts Homophobic Invocation Speakers

Local author and researcher Edward Sebesta stood in front of the Dallas City Council on Sept. 21. He had waited all day for two minutes of the council’s time. He was there to tell council members about a binder of information he’d prepared for them regarding people selected in recent months to give invocations before their meetings. All of the people mentioned in the binder, Sebesta claims, either have anti-LGBTQ beliefs or come from institutions that have such beliefs.
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Frisco And Plano Ranked In The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The U.S.

Frisco and Plano have both ranked in the Top 10 happiest places to live in the United States, according to a new study from SmartAsset Advisors. To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The study measured 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. This included statistics like the average commute time, violent crime rates and the percent of adults with health insurance.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX

