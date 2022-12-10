Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
ketr.org
Boles ISD, Campbell ISD safety officer agreement with HCSO to be reviewed Tuesday
In Hunt County, two school districts that have been receiving security services from the county will have those agreements under review. The Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts have contracted with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement officers on their campuses. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the contracts are scheduled to be reviewed in Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners Court. The agreements date to August of this year. The cost of providing the officers is an estimated $150,000 per year for each district. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has been covering half of that annual cost.
Dallas FBI warns Texas universities about intellectual property theft by Chinese government
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI in Dallas recently warned about 100 administrators and faculty members at universities across Texas about the threat of intellectual property theft by the Chinese government.The Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI at the time, Matthew DeSarno, said what's being targeted is the research being conducted on college campuses. "There are adversaries out there who are trying to steal as much intellectual property as they can to accelerate their own advancement," he said.DeSarno retired from the FBI at the end of October after 25 years of service.On the same day his agents at the Dallas...
keranews.org
City of Denton approves paid parental leave for employees
Denton now provides six fully compensated weeks of paid parental leave to employees following the birth, adoption, or placement of a child. Employees who qualify for Family Medical Leave Assistance are eligible to use paid leave. And they have three months to do that. Denton is one of several Texas...
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Charity Has Difficulty Donating Dictionaries to Students Due to New Board Book Policy
The Rotary Club is known for spreading peace and goodwill. For the past 15 years, Southlake's chapter has gone to schools, introduced themselves to kids and handed them a gift. "It's a Webster's Student Dictionary, same book we've always used, you know they come out with a list of new...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
keranews.org
Ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean’s murder trial continues this week with 3 main questions
Aaron Dean’s defense attorneys will take center stage in court Monday, as they try to convince the jury that their client shot Atatiana Jefferson in self-defense. There’s no question that Dean, a Fort Worth police officer at the time, shot and killed Jefferson in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2019.
'It was a poor prosecution' | Community leader says prosecutors haven't presented a good case to the jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — Prosecutors promised, after three years of waiting, they would prove to the jury and the public Aaron Dean is guilty of murder. "He didn’t see a gun in her hand. This is not justification. This is not a self defense case. This is murder,” said Ashlea Deener, prosecutor.
Pluckers providing lunches on Christmas Eve for North Texas youth organizations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season. The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
Dallas Observer
Author Claims City Hall Hosts Homophobic Invocation Speakers
Local author and researcher Edward Sebesta stood in front of the Dallas City Council on Sept. 21. He had waited all day for two minutes of the council’s time. He was there to tell council members about a binder of information he’d prepared for them regarding people selected in recent months to give invocations before their meetings. All of the people mentioned in the binder, Sebesta claims, either have anti-LGBTQ beliefs or come from institutions that have such beliefs.
fox4news.com
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out redesign
DALLAS - State lawmakers heard testimony about rampant fraud with temporary license plates. The problem was highlighted last month when Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai died while pursuing a car with illegal paper tags. Tsai’s police chief testified Friday as a new design rolls out to make temporary tags...
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
Frisco And Plano Ranked In The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The U.S.
Frisco and Plano have both ranked in the Top 10 happiest places to live in the United States, according to a new study from SmartAsset Advisors. To uncover the happiest places in America, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. The study measured 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. This included statistics like the average commute time, violent crime rates and the percent of adults with health insurance.
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
