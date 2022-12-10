Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
2 Louisville men arrested, charged in connection with October homicide in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago. According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:. Murder. Attempted murder. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
In July, state police began investigating allegations that 56-year-old Toni Walter had stolen "large sums of money" from a company called "Coogle Enterprises."
wbiw.com
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
WLKY.com
2 arrested after barrage of gunfire killed woman in Jeffersonville, police say
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in Jeffersonville, Indiana. La’Aundra Owens was found dead inside a vehicle on the morning of Oct. 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said she had multiple gunshot wounds,...
14news.com
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
k105.com
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
wvih.com
Sound Barrier Construction Begins
Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
WHAS 11
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
WRBI Radio
One dead, two injured in head-on crash on State Road 3 near Westport
–One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a three-vehicle head-on collision on State Road 3 north of Westport Friday evening. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies say the driver of a northbound vehicle tried to pass a semi and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The northbound vehicle then...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
WLKY.com
Death of 32-year-old found inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood ruled a homicide
The death of a 32-year-old found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood has been ruled a homicide. Louisville Metro Police say a little before 8 a.m. on Saturday, First Division officers were dispatched on the report of a man inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street, a couple of blocks west of Central High School.
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wdrb.com
1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court. A former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has appeared in federal court in Washington to face charges of international terrorism. The extradition to the U.S. of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, and he faced the charges in court on Monday.
WOWO News
New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
