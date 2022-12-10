ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersburg, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.

PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment

Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Sound Barrier Construction Begins

Construction was scheduled to start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the Mount...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

One dead, two injured in head-on crash on State Road 3 near Westport

–One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following a three-vehicle head-on collision on State Road 3 north of Westport Friday evening. Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies say the driver of a northbound vehicle tried to pass a semi and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The northbound vehicle then...
WESTPORT, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 5 separate Sunday shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within an hour, Louisville Metro police responded to reports of two shootings early Sunday and three more that night, making it a total of five different shootings that day. Algonquin:. Just after 9:30 p.m., LMPD’s Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
vincennespbs.org

Update on fatal crash in Dubois County

Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court. A former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has appeared in federal court in Washington to face charges of international terrorism. The extradition to the U.S. of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, and he faced the charges in court on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWO News

New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy