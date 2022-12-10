ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitport Charter Township, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge

In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia

The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results

Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational

The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Parker Hovey pours in 27 points as Hart gets win over Shelby

Parker Hovey scored 27 points on Friday night and led the Hart Pirates to a come-from-behind 63-46 victory over the Shelby Tigers. Friday’s game was played in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Shelby gained an 18-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Pirates rebounded with a 16-13...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing

The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ferris State heading back to national championship game

(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids

A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
NORTON SHORES, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 121022

Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022) Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI

