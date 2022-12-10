Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermiaLavinia ThompsonMuskegon, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge
In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
Westhouse scores game-high 19 points to lead Ludington past Traverse City West
Breaking away from a tie game at the half, the Ludington boys basketball team gained separation from Traverse City West in the third quarter and then weathered a fourth quarter rally by the Titans. In the end, the Orioles claimed a 60-53 non-conference win Monday night at home. It was...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
localsportsjournal.com
Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results
Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Parker Hovey pours in 27 points as Hart gets win over Shelby
Parker Hovey scored 27 points on Friday night and led the Hart Pirates to a come-from-behind 63-46 victory over the Shelby Tigers. Friday’s game was played in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Shelby gained an 18-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Pirates rebounded with a 16-13...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing
The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
Northview, Rockford win in Calvin basketball tournament
This was the first of many big weekend throughout the rest of the winter where elite teams will face off outside of their conference
localsportsjournal.com
Ferris State heading back to national championship game
(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
Ferris State football blows away West Florida, 38-17, for trip to Division II title game
Ferris State football is one win away from a repeat championship. A dominating second half lifted the Bulldogs to a 38-17 win over West Florida on Saturday in Big Rapids in the Division II national semifinal. Ferris State (13-1) will take on either Shepherd (West Virginia) or Colorado School of Mines next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
Former Muskegon H.S. football standout, celebrated Wolverine fan dies after 2 year battle with bone cancer
Former Muskegon High School football star and beloved Michigan Wolverine fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after battling bone cancer for two years, the University of Michigan announced.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 121022
Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022) Sunday will be quiet with a high of 40 and some sunshine will be possible on Monday. A system of rain/snow mix will come on Wednesday. (Dec. 10, 2022)
whtc.com
Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
No sign of missing Wyoming man, family still searching
On Sunday, loved ones and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz, who's been missing for nearly three weeks.
rvbusiness.com
Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV
Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
Comments / 0