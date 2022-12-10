ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man

WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Boil order issued for part of Milan Wednesday afternoon

MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses experiencing water loss from 3rd Street W to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue W to 1st Avenue W. The announcement came Wednesday just before noon. Residents who...
MILAN, IL
WQAD

WQAD

