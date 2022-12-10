Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Some patients impacted by personal health info breach at Palmer Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A letter sent to some patients of Palmer Chiropractic Clinics says some protected health information may have been breached when an employee posted a picture to social media without realizing that information had been in the background of the picture. The letter, dated for Dec. 6,...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
WQAD
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
Galesburg mayor seeks public input on proposed sales tax increase. Special meeting is Wednesday
Residents and interested parties will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed sales tax increase during a special Galesburg City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Galesburg City Hall. Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman is calling the special meeting for the limited purpose of receiving public comment and/or...
$1.1M 'B.O.O.S.T.' program to support Moline small businesses
MOLINE, Ill. — If you run a small business in Moline or you're thinking about opening one up, you could get anywhere from $10,000 to $80,000 from the city to help your business grow. The city of Moline is working on a new program called B.O.O.S.T. which stands for...
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
Bettendorf man accused of stalking using Apple AirTags
Three hidden AirTags were reportedly found on the victim's vehicle, according to records.
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Abingdon community members raise money for lifesaving device for first responders
ABINGDON, Ill. — Ashley Anderson is the owner of Garden Gate Florist and Gifts in Abingdon, IL. She works alongside Shauna Brubaker who has been volunteering as a first responder for nearly two years. "I carry my pager with me and when it goes off, it's go time" Brubaker...
ourquadcities.com
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
KWQC
Sheriff K-9 helps in tracking, arrest of Davenport Man
WHITESIDE CO., Ill (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested with the help of a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Jacob Austin, 40, was charged with burglary and traffic offenses, after being transported to Whiteside County Jail. On Thursday, at 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
Boil order issued for part of Milan Wednesday afternoon
MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses experiencing water loss from 3rd Street W to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue W to 1st Avenue W. The announcement came Wednesday just before noon. Residents who...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0