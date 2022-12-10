Read full article on original website
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing...
Homebuyers still moving to 'affordable' Florida amid high rates, prices: study
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida has remained one of the top destinations for people to relocate and start a new chapter in their lives. A recent study from Redfin confirms that despite high rates and prices for homes, people are still looking to buy here in the Sunshine State.
2 Floridians part of 2nd Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition trial
WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
Florida lawmakers to consider property insurance reforms amid failing market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a special session on the horizon to address ongoing issues in the property insurance market, we’re looking into what’s driving your rates up. Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institutes says, it’s partially because Florida has a system in place that allows attorneys to make bank — whether they win or lose.
Citizens Property Insurance: 78% of Hurricane Ian claims closed
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida on Sept. 28 as a category 4 hurricane. In the months since Ian, tens of thousands of insurance claims have been filed. More than 1 million Florida homeowners use Citizens Property Insurance. Known as the insurer of last...
More than 120 water bottle refilling stations installed at 85 Florida State Parks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As a way to help the environment, 121 water bottle refilling stations were installed at 85 Florida State Parks, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced Tuesday. In collaboration with Duke Energy Florida, Florida State Parks Foundation said in a news release the latest addition will...
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
Red tide 2022: Check the current conditions before you go
TAMPA, Fla. — If you live in the Tampa Bay area, you're probably familiar with red tide — and the droves of dead fish it brings ashore. It's the harmful algal bloom that produces toxic chemicals that can cause respiratory illnesses in people and has serious and often deadly effects on marine life.
With 11,500 Ukrainian refugees in Florida, non-profit helps Ukrainians seeking US sponsorship
FLORIDA, USA — As the war wages on in Ukraine, tens of thousands are trying to flee as refugees. The United States allows Ukrainians to come to the United States, but they need a U.S. sponsor. That's where Welcome.US comes in. The non-profit organization created a platform to connect...
How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region. Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the...
Flags fly at half-staff in honor of lives lost at Naval Air Station Pensacola
Three years after a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, flags throughout the state of Florida are flying at half-staff in honor of the lives lost on that tragic day. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds to be flown at...
