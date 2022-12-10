ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10 Tampa Bay

Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing...
10 Tampa Bay

2 Floridians part of 2nd Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition trial

WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
